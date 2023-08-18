Lions Waive Former Second-Round Pick Month After Acquiring Him

The tenure of wide receiver Denzel Mims with the Detroit Lions has already come to an end.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on August 18 that the Lions waived Mims with an injury designation. The former second-round pick sustained an ankle injury in practice on August 5 and had practiced sparingly since then.
The Detroit Free Press’ Dave Birkett confirmed the Lions’ plan to release Mims.
Detroit waiving Mims comes less than one month after the Lions acquired him from the New York Jets for a conditional sixth-round pick.
To replace Mims, the Lions also announced on August 18 that they have signed former Los Angeles Chargers wideout Jason Moore.
