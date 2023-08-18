Lions Waive Former Second-Round Pick Month After Acquiring Him

The tenure of wide receiver Denzel Mims with the Detroit Lions has already come to an end.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on August 18 that the Lions waived Mims with an injury designation. The former second-round pick sustained an ankle injury in practice on August 5 and had practiced sparingly since then.

The Detroit Free Press’ Dave Birkett confirmed the Lions’ plan to release Mims.

The #Lions are waiving/injured WR Denzel Mims after a practice ankle injury led to a calf injury in rehab, source said. He had impressed in camp and could be an interesting addition when healthy. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 18, 2023

Lions waived WR Denzel Mims, who they acquired in a trade with the Jets last month, w/an injury designation. Mims hasn’t been on the field much of late & Dan Campbell hinted this was coming. Thought he did some good things at the start of camp, especially on special teams — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) August 18, 2023

Detroit waiving Mims comes less than one month after the Lions acquired him from the New York Jets for a conditional sixth-round pick.

To replace Mims, the Lions also announced on August 18 that they have signed former Los Angeles Chargers wideout Jason Moore.