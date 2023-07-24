Lions New WR Denzel Mims Delivers Message on New York Jets Tenure

Denzel Mims’ tenure with the New York Jets was quite underwhelming. The Jets drafted him No. 59 overall in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft. However, he registered just 42 catches and 676 receiving yards in 30 games over three seasons.

Mims seemed to imply on July 24, though, that he wasn’t the only one at fault for the disappointing start to his career with the Jets.

While speaking to reporters on the second day of Detroit Lions training camp, Mims stressed how motivated he is to play this season. Mims shared that he is happy to have the opportunity for significant playing time in Detroit and appeared to hint that he never received that chance when with the Jets.

“The chip is real big,” Mims told reporters when asked about a possible chip on his shoulder heading into this season. “I finally get to go out there and show what I can do, and play every position I want to play and just get to do everything that I want to do. Not just some stuff. So, I’m thankful.”

The Lions acquired Mims and a 2025 seventh-round pick on July 20 in exchange for a 2025 conditional sixth-rounder. But NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the draft pick swap will not take place if Mims doesn’t make Detroit’s 53-man roster out of training camp.

Denzel Mims Leaving New York Jets ‘In the Past’

Some of the 25-year-old receiver’s answers to the media on July 24 suggested the idea that he didn’t receive a fair chance to prove himself with the Jets. But Mims did remain professional, as he failed to say anything very derogatory about his former team.

“I did everything I could there, but I’m a Detroit Lion now and I’m just blessed to be here to show what I can do,” Mims told reporters. “They’ve got faith in me, they believe in me. So, they give me a lot more confidence.”

The Detroit reporters continued to ask Mims follow up questions about his tenure with the Jets. But after he briefly implied the unfairness he faced in New York, Mims clearly stated he was ready to move on.

“I left them in the past,” Mims said of the Jets. “I’m grateful for the opportunity they gave me, but I would just rather not talk about or discuss the Jets anymore.

“I’m just focused on the future and focused on the Detroit Lions.”

In three seasons with the Jets, Mims’ offensive playing time decreased every year. He played a career-low 270 offensive snaps during 2022.

With those limited opportunities, Mims recorded 11 receptions for 186 yards last season.

What Mims Will Bring to the Lions Offense

Mostly, Mims is expected to add depth.

The Lions traded for Mims to help offset the loss of second-year receiver Jameson Williams, who will miss the first six regular season games because of a gambling-related suspension.

Detroit also has veterans Marvin Jones Jr. and Josh Reynolds on the roster to supplement top wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown. However, Jones opened training camp on the non-football injury list with a back issue.

Kalif Raymond was the only other Lions wideout with significant NFL experience before the team traded for the former second-round pick. He had 47 receptions for 616 yards last season.

Mims skillset gives him a chance to be more versatile than Raymond has been for the Lions. Mims also possesses the speed to be Detroit’s best deep threat until Williams returns in Week 7.

In three seasons with the Jets, Mims averaged 16.1 yards per catch.

Mims, though, is aiming to be more than just a deep threat.

“I can do everything,” he told the media. “I’m finally going to get to show it. I’m just blessed.”

In Detroit, it appears as though Mims will at least receive the opportunity to prove he can “do everything.”