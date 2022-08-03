Pair of Lions’ 2nd Year Players Cited for ‘Biggest Jumps’

A vital development to watch for the Detroit Lions in the 2022 season is which second year players step up the most.

While many folks have provided their answers as to who could be candidates for this, it could be best to take it directly from Dan Campbell himself. According to the coach, a pair of unexpected players who were rookies last year get that designation.

Speaking before practice on Wednesday, August 3, Campbell cited linebacker Derrick Barnes and running back Jermar Jefferson as second-year players who have made what he calls the biggest jumps so far ahead of a new season.

“Campbell said two young guys who have made the biggest jumps from last year to this year are LB Derrick Barnes and RB Jermar Jefferson,” Twentyman tweeted.

Given the presence of other impressive players like Levi Onwuzurike, Alim McNeill, Penei Sewell and Amon-Ra St, Brown, to hear these late day picks are stepping up is fantastic news for the Lions.

If each of these players develops and plays a big role, that will be a major bonus to the overall depth the team can roll out in 2022.

Barnes Being Counted on for Major Role

To hear that Barnes is looking good on the field is very positive news for the team. If there’s anyone the Lions could use a solid season out of on defense, it’s him.

At this point, many think the team still has a weak link at linebacker. Detroit has not added top veterans to the position, and has instead focused on band-aid players like Alex Anzalone and Jarrad Davis. Adding Chris Board to the position was a free agency depth play as well, but Barnes could still have the overall lead at the spot in terms of his upside for the team given his experience within the defense.

Last season, Barnes was solid as a rookie, putting up 67 tackles, 2 sacks and 2 passes defended.

The Lions need Barnes to fill a major gap at the position into the future and become a solid contributor if not play a starring role for a needy defense. To hear that he is looking primed for that is great news indeed.

Jefferson in Line to Surprise at Running Back

While few folks bring up Jefferson in terms of a potential star in the making at running back, Campbell citing him as a possible stud is an important admission.

Jefferson doesn’t figure to be in play for many snaps given the depth in front of him, but could see a role as part of a larger platoon at running back. Last season, he impressed at times on the field when he did see action, as he proved with a nice run against Pittsburgh.

In 2021 as a rookie, Jefferson put up 74 yards and 2 touchdowns. He was the victim of an injury late in the year that may have stunted his development. Now that Jefferson has had time to heal and adjust, he could be moving in the right direction.

Along with Barnes, he could be set to open some major eyes very soon in Detroit.

