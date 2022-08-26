Lions Coach Offers Ringing Endorsement for ‘Violent’ 2nd Year Defender

The Detroit Lions are depending on a few players developing in a big way this coming season, and most of them are on the defensive side of the ball.

Perhaps the player that the team needs to see good results from most is linebacker Derrick Barnes. Last season, Barnes had an up and down year, and the Lions are hoping they can get some major growth from the linebacker.

That might be the expectation overall, however, if you believe linebacker coach Kelvin Sheppard. The coach talked to the media on Thursday, August 25. As he said, Barnes has all the traits to become a great player in the league.

“That player is a very explosive, very violent, very strong linebacker. For Derrick, (it’s) always been above the neck. Nothing below the neck. He has everything you’re looking for from the linebacker spot below the neck. It’s above the neck, and that comes with time,” he said. “On task with him college and Purdue he was an on-ball defender for a lot of his time there. That’s not making any excuses, really to play stack linebacker at a high level it takes repetition. You could know the playbook all you want. When things are moving, you got to know what you’re keying, what you’re diagnosing and within a matter of 2-3 seconds be able to react and go make plays. That takes time on task and that is my job as his coach, to put him as man situations as I can possibly do to prepare him for that.”

As Sheppard said, he is happy with where Barnes is at, and he has been working hard toward learning and improving. As a result, he could become a starter.

“That player is a player that I am very pleased with right now,” Sheppard admitted. “He came into this year raw and I mean raw. The ball (would) go right, he (would) go left because Barnes, he is explosive and fast and he’s just trying to run and go make a play versus reading key and diagnosing. That’s something he’s done better at and Derrick Barnes is for sure in the mix with getting reps with the ones and being a guy that’s still competing to start.”

Hearing that Barnes is taking great first steps is good news for the Lions. The team needs Barnes in a big way to stand up for the defense, and it sounds as if he is going to be able to get that done this year.

All systems are go for Barnes this coming season on the field.

Barnes Thankful for Sheppard’s Coaching

As much as Sheppard seems to love Barnes, the feeling looks mutual between the sides. As the linebacker said, he knows he can improve, and listening to the staff has been a help.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, August 25, the linebacker discussed his outlook before the new season. As he said, he is trying to improve and taking guidance along the way.

“A lot of areas where I can improve, but just my day-by-day routine to try to get better, try to eliminate the mistakes and and come out and have fun. That’s been my biggest thing is knowing the game going out and executing whatever coach wants me to,” he said.

Specifically, Barnes admitted that Sheppard is a great coach because he helps in developing the mental side of the game as well as focusing on the details.

“You know just the way he coaches and the techniques that linebackers can work on and just the mental aspect. He’s really big on that, and has helped me out a lot to help me kind of understand more about football not only just going out and going to go hit somebody, but just the concepts, route concepts and things that the offense (is) looking to do to the defense. It’s a lot, but he’s been helping me out a lot.”

With Sheppard helping him out, Barnes is looking forward to taking the next step. It seems as if the staff is confident in him being able to do so.

Barnes Heading Toward Vital Year With Lions

If Barnes could have a great season it would go a long way for the Lions and their depth on defense. Linebacker has been a hole for a while, and Barnes could fill a big gap if he can deliver results.

Last season, Barnes had 67 total tackles, 2 sacks and 2 passes defended. In time, it looked like he could be a player that found some fast success in the league as he continued to grow and learn the ropes on the field.

With a young defense, Barnes could assert himself as a major leader in 2022 if he is able to step up and deliver results between the lines. Truthfully, he could help lead in a revolution on that side of the ball.

