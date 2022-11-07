Derrick Barnes Shows Sign of Turning Corner in Big Game for Lions

Lost in the afterglow of the Detroit Lions‘ massive win against the Green Bay Packers fueled largely by the team’s rookie class was the play of a second-year member of the team.

While the rookies are generating all of the hype right now and rightfully so, the team’s second-year players keep plugging along and filling major gaps for the team. Perhaps the best example of this came from linebacker Derrick Barnes.

Barnes has been a player that has run hot and cold in his first few seasons with the Lions, but in Detroit’s 15-9 win over Green Bay, he showed his first signs of taking some major strides forward for the team and showing the player he can be moving forward within the defense.

Early on, rookie phenom Malcolm Rodriguez got crunched on a play and ended up having to miss time as the team attempted to get his elbow right. Instead of meaning the demise of Detroit’s defense, however, Barnes ensured he would be there to pick up his injured teammate.

Almost immediately after Rodriguez went down, Barnes stepped up, shooting the gap and blowing up a Green Bay run on the goal line. Additionally, he had an important sack of Aaron Rodgers early in the contest. As a result of this, PFF cited Barnes as one of Detroit’s highest-rated defenders.

“Derrick Barnes delivered in every category but coverage, allowing three catches on three targets per PFF. Strong looks in every other category, though. Fourth-highest rated defender on the team,” Benjamin Raven tweeted.

Perhaps in this game, the Lions got a glimpse of what Barnes can do best moving forward. Asking him to cover players in space might not be the idea, but if he can be a pressure linebacker that roves around and makes plays, it could unlock his talent.

During the game, Barnes looked confident, excited and very sure of himself. It’s a sure sign he is getting more comfortable with the league.

Barnes was all over the place making plays, and finally showed some signs of the breakout that some Lions coaches had projected for him this season. Better late than never, and hopefully, he can keep up the momentum for a needy defense.

Barnes Enjoyed Best Game for Lions vs. Packers

The Lions have been looking for players to step up on defense, and linebacker Derrick Barnes stepped up and delivered. The second-year player finally showed the kind of tools that made him a fourth-round pick of the team.

As a whole, Barnes had 12 tackles on the day and made a great stick at the goal line as well as collected a sack on the day. He was also in the right place at the right time to create a deflection that led to a Detroit interception.

It is refreshing to see the Lions get some great play out of a second-year defender that needs to step up in a major way. Give Barnes credit for setting the tone and playing probably his best and most complete game as a player on the Detroit roster.

Seeing how Barnes managed to get the job done had to be downright inspiring to Brad Holmes, Aaron Glenn and company.

Second Half Offers Barnes a Chance to Step Up

The Lions are likely still going nowhere quick in spite of the win the rest of 2022, so the focus should be on getting players as much experience and run as possible in different situations.

This should offer Barnes a major opportunity to step up and make something happen for the team. With the pressure off, Barnes can simply step forward and continue to make his presence felt in a big way. If Barnes was able to step up and carve out a role for 2023, that would be a huge development for a Detroit defense that needs more from their young playmakers.

Barnes has a major opportunity with the Lions given the team’s need for linebacking help. Almost certainly, the franchise is going to head into the 2023 offseason with a major need circled at the position, but Barnes could help mitigate that if he could continue to show his development on the field.

If Barnes becomes a solid contributor for the Lions, folks may only need look back at what he was able to do in Week 9 as the biggest telltale sign that the breakout was coming.