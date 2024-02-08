Lions Add 2-Time Super Bowl Winner to Coaching Staff: Report

The Detroit Lions are making another addition to their coaching staff. Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz reported on February 8 that the Lions are hiring Deshea Townsend to join their 2024 coaching staff.

Schultz initially reported that Townsend was joining Detroit’s staff as pass game coordinator. But Schultz then clarified that Townsend would hold a defensive position on the team’s staff.

Pro Football talk reported that Townsend’s role will be defensive passing game coordinator and cornerbacks coach. Townsend held the same two positions with the Jacksonville Jaguars last season.

The Lions have yet to officially announce the hire. Therefore, it’s unclear whether Lions 2023 cornerback coach Dré Bly will remain on the staff in a different role.

The 2023 season was Bly’s first as Lions cornerbacks coach.

Townsend began his NFL career as a fourth-round pick for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1998. He played 13 seasons and won two Super Bowls in Pittsburgh.