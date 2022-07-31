DeShon Elliott Praises Young Lions Coach: ‘He’s Always on Our Butt’

DeShon Elliott came to the Detroit Lions an accomplished player given he played a major role for the Baltimore Ravens, but a new coach might be helping him take his game to a new level.

Aubrey Pleasant has drawn rave reviews with the Lions for his ability to connect with players and teach, and already, Elliott has learned what some of his teammates already knew about their defensive backs coach.

Early in camp, Elliott has admitted he has been impressed by his new position coach, and may have already grown. Speaking to the media on Saturday, July 30, Elliott revealed what he has learned already from Pleasant.

“It’s different because he’s helped me grow already in this short period of time. Not schematically, but just technique wise and understanding ball from just the ground up,” Elliott revealed. “Just, like he says, this thing called reading the book on the field and that has made a big difference in my game already. Now, I honestly can’t wait for the upcoming weeks to come to see how much I improve defensively just off of what he’s been teaching me.”

As Elliott said, he believes he has learned more from Pleasant in a few weeks that he didn’t know about football. That has served him well ahead of a new season with a new team.

“After my first week I was like ‘dang that’s a lot you’ve taught me in a week that didn’t know about ball and I’ve been in the league for four years’ so I appreciate him and I didn’t know how great of a coach he was,” Elliott said. “I love the fact he’s always on our butt and that’s going to push us even more. I love coaches like that.”

Not just motivation, Elliott believes Pleasant brings the right teaching and communication approach to the field.

“I think it’s him going out of his way to teach every player the little details and fundamentals that you might not know,” he explained. “We all are great athletes, we all love football and we always know the playbook, but there’s the little things that can make a difference between you making the play and you just being out there playing. I thought that’s been a big difference for me. He’s a younger coach, so he’s able to understand and talk to us and communicate with us the way we need. Each person is different, so he’s able to understand each person differently.”

Words like this show why it was so vital for the Lions to keep Pleasant this offseason. While he was looked at for defensive coordinator jobs, he was passed over in the end, allowing him to return to Detroit.

That was a big win for Elliott and some of the Lions’ key young players on defense, and it might make all of them elite in 2022.

Elliott Bonding Early With Tracy Waker

One of the connections to watch coming up in camp ahead of 2022 is Tracy Walker and Elliott. The pair could be expected to play a lot opposite each other at safety, and already, chemistry is building on the field.

As Elliott said, Walker has been an invaluable piece for him in terms of learning the ropes on the field and adjusting to the team.

“Just playing along with Tracy. He (is) able to go out there and just help me out on the little things, like little details,” he explained. “It’s not necessarily the playbook, just footwork and how they want things played so I appreciate him for that and taking me in with open arms. Actually, I’m starting to grow a lot with that guy so I appreciate that.”

In terms of Walker, Elliott sees a lot of similarities in their games which might make their connection more natural.

“We both are physical and we both want to be great. As long as we do that, we’ll be fine. Like the rest, it will handle itself. As long as we’re in the right place at the right time, we’ll be okay,” Elliott said.

With a comfortable new staff as well as a player looking to help him out in Walker, the sky could be the limit for Elliott as well as his counterpart Walker.

Pleasant’s Career Biography

It’s not a surprise to hear the love for Pleasant, given he is seen as one of the rising stars in the coaching profession.

After growing up in Flint, Michigan, Pleasant attended Wisconsin where he was a three-year letter winner from 2005-2008. He attended Michigan as a graduate assistant in 2011, and from there was he team’s assistant defensive backs coach in 2012. In 2013, he coached with the Cleveland Browns as a coaching intern, then advancing to the Washington Football Team in the same role. From 2014-2016, he was a defensive quality control coach in Washington. He joined McVay’s staff from 2017 until his departure following the 2020 season as cornerbacks coach.

Pleasant is seen as a fast-riser in the coaching industry, as many have said that he could be a potential coordinator in the making soon. That looks to be the case after a solid first season in Detroit, and given the reviews he is drawing now, it might be even more the case.

It’s clear the Lions players, new and old, love Pleasant and what he does for their game.

