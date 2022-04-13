Lions Host Young Former Ravens’ Starting Safety on Free Agent Visit

The Detroit Lions are still hunting for upgrades in free agency even though the period has slowed down ahead of the 2022 NFL draft, and the team has hosted their first major visit in a while.

With persistent holes on defense, the Lions continue to hunt for upgrades at multiple positions on the field, and one of the most important figures to be in the defensive backfield at safety. Interestingly enough, the Lions themselves may agree they have a bigger need at the position than some might have expected.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

According to ESPN analyst Field Yates, the Lions got a free agent visit from safety DeShon Elliott, formally of the Baltimore Ravens. Elliott is young at just 24 years old, but has suffered a few injuries early in his career around some intriguing production for a solid defense.

The Lions hosted S DeShon Elliott on a free agent visit today. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 13, 2022

“The Lions hosted safety DeShon Elliott on a free agent visit today,” Yates tweeted.

Getting Elliott into the mix would be intriguing for the Lions. He was released this offseason in Baltimore, and the Ravens typically don’t give up on young, talented players. Elliott has suffered injuries in three of his first four seasons in the league, which could have led to Baltimore’s impatience with him as a player. In 2018, he broke his forearm. In 2019, a knee injury landed him on injured reserve. Late in November of 2021, a biceps and pectoral injury ended his season.

In spite of that, providing things have checked out, the Lions could get an intriguing player that has plenty of good football ahead of him and is very young. Elliott was anointed the Ravens’ starting safety in 2020 and played there through 2021. To that end, he may have the experience the Lions crave.

Elliott’s Career Stats & Highlights

In terms of his game, Elliott is a solid young player and when he has been healthy, he has packed a major punch on the field for Baltimore. After being a sixth-round pick of the Ravens in 2017, Elliott has put up 109 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 1 interception. He also has 7 passes defended and 2 forced fumbles to his credit when playing for Baltimore, sometimes in a starting role from 2020 to 2021.

Here’s a look at some of Elliott’s best work on the field:





Play



DeShon Elliott – (The Joker 🃏) Baltimore Ravens 2021 Highlights ᴴᴰ DeShon Elliott 2021 Baltimore Ravens Highlights DeShon Elliott ravens highlights #DeShonElliott #Ravens #BaltimoreRavens ♫ Song: M&M's – Lil Baby ©️ Copyright : NFL, Baltimore Ravens Instagram – @SimplyAS10.prod *No copyright intended* *All clips and music belongs to respective owners* *This is not meant for revenue, but for entertainment* Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the… 2022-01-06T23:42:09Z

Nicknamed “The Joker,” Elliott has become a fixture in the Ravens’ secondary when he has played and is a solid player who has youth on his side. If he can get the injury situation figured out and prove he is healthy, he could manage to become a potential free agent steal in this free agency class.

Lions Safety Position Still Needs Minor Boost

This offseason, the Lions entered free agency with much fanfare. Many figured the team would elect to pursue a bigger name such as Marcus Williams of the New Orleans Saints. Recently, the team has been mentioned at having decent odds of signing Tyrann Mathieu. In spite of this, the Lions have gone smaller at the position, only electing to bring back incumbent free agent Tracy Walker. That was a solid move, but Walker could use some depth around him at the position as well as a potential running mate for 2022. Detroit’s secondary has some young pieces, and a player like Elliott could give them another intriguing piece to build around for the future.

Whether the Lions sign Elliott or not, the team could be seen as in the mix for another young defensive back or two in the impending NFL draft. This report shows that the team could also be hunting such a player in free agency, which could mitigate their need for such an early pick in the upcoming draft.

READ NEXT: Scenario Revealed Where Lions May Consider Draft Day Trade