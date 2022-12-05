Lions Defender Praised for Setting Aggressive Tone With Major Stick

The Detroit Lions have become one of the more opportunistic teams on defense in the NFL this season as the second half of the season has pushed on, and in Week 13, that may have fueled a win.

On the first series of the game, safety DeShon Elliott came up and thumped running back Travis Etienne, causing him to fumble. The Lions took over, got the ball and deposited it right into the end zone for the early lead.

According to head coach Dan Campbell, that play was a moment that helped the Lions get off to one of their best possible starts in a game. The coach highlighted the quick turn of events as the play that set the entire tone for what would become a blowout win.

“Set the whole tone for the game. That’s how you start,” Campbell said. “Honestly, when you start a game that way, you go out there (on) defense, you get a takeaway then we turn it into seven points like that. Then you come out of the third quarter and the offense takes it all the way down for a touchdown, that’s how you got to start. Defense showed up, they played well. They were 3-12 on third down. That’s good stuff.”

Elliott has been solid for the Lions this season, posting 79 tackles, one interception and one forced fumble this season. Since losing his job midway through the year, he has picked it up big and will finish with his best statistical season since at least 2020, when he posted 80 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Elliott Called Out Etienne After Hit

In terms of the play itself, there was some major motivation from Elliott to make a stick and a fumble. Speaking to the media after the game, Elliott explained the play as only he could.

As he said, he had to make Etienne pay for thinking that he was a punk, and not a serious threat on the field. The hit and the subsequent fumble served as the mid-game reminder of that to the Jacksonville running back.

“He thought I was a punk, so I could show him what it was and what it wasn’t. I’m like that. He forgot that, so that’s what it was,” Elliott said with a smile.

Clearly, nobody would confuse Elliot for a punk, especially not after he made such a gritty play. In the future, it’s likely that Etienne won’t be making that mistake if he plays Elliott and the Lions again.

Elliott: Lions Must Keep Finishing Games

The game was a masterpiece for Lions players like Elliot who appreciate toughness and domination. As he said, the game represented everything the Lions want to be in terms of toughness and physicality.

“I think we went out there and played our brand of football. We went out there and hit them in the mouth. You hit anybody in the mouth, they don’t want to keep playing ball so I think with that being said, we keep playing like that, we can be a great team,” he admitted.

Should the Lions keep this kind of tough, aggressive play up where they finish teams off, there’s no reason the team can’t take the next step and push for the playoffs according to Elliott.

“We’ve shown we’ve played great (as a) team. We’ve been in every game. You gotta learn how to finish. I think today we stepped (on) them. We stepped on this team’s neck and I think (if) we keep doing that, we can go a long way this year,” he said.

Perhaps never in the history of football has a neck been stepped on so early, but Campbell seemed to know that Elliott’s play meant a great deal to the team.