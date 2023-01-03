The Detroit Lions have a massive game coming in Week 18 against the Green Bay Packers, and they need all hands on deck in order to have the greatest chance at success.

Detroit’s been trying to get as healthy as possible before the final push toward the end of the season, and one of the biggest injuries they have endured lately has been to safety DeShon Elliott, one of the toughest players on their back end.

Elliott has missed Detroit’s last two games with a shoulder injury, but could he come back for Week 18? That’s very possible, and clearly that something the defender wants for himself and his team.

Twitter user Everything Lions captured a very interesting screen grab from Elliott’s Instagram. It seems to hint that Elliot will be coming back for the game and set to play in the season finale.

“Y’all thought I would miss this? Gotta get that monyun,” Elliot posted on the site as shown in the tweet along with a laughter emoji.

Elliott missed the last two games against Carolina and Chicago, but the hope has been that he could return at some point over the final two weeks of the season. The Lions will need him in a big way for the final NFC North contest to close the season against Green Bay, but only if he is completely ready to go.

Dan Campbell: Elliott ‘Improving’ for Lions

Elliott may want to play, but is he going to be able to? That’s still a question according to Dan Campbell, who was asked about the matter on Monday, January 2.

As Campbell confirmed, Elliott wants to play and his shoulder injury is even turning around. There’s still some work he has to get done on the field to prove he will be able to go, however.

Play

Video Video related to injured lions defender reveals potential good week 18 status update 2023-01-03T11:56:57-05:00

“There again, he wants to go. He’s improving and we’re gonna see what he looks like. Hopefully we’ll know a lot more tomorrow, but let him hit some sleds, see how the shoulder feels and then if that’s good, go to practice and just see how it goes really. But I know he wants to go and I know he’s improving,” Campbell told the media of Elliott.

Wednesday will be a day that the Lions update the status of all their injured players with a new report for Week 18. With this in mind, it will be interesting to see where Elliott is at in terms of status.

Elliott Having Solid Season With Lions

After being benched at the halfway point of the year, Elliott has made big play after big play the last handful of weeks, which has shown his overall value to the team and proven how important he is.

Elliott has churned out more than a few big plays, and possibly the best lately he made was the forced fumble that set the tone against Jacksonville. Without that, the Lions may not get off to such a quality start.

Signed to a one-year deal this offseason, Elliott could be making a strong case to stay as a key young piece. That’s especially true given the fact he has 91 tackles, one interception and one forced fumble on his ledger.

His rebound for the Lions has been very impressive, as has his play at safety, a critical spot on the field. The team will be hoping he can return as he seems to predict for the critical last game of the year.