DeShon Elliott Makes Major Promise to Lions Fans Before 2022 Season

The Detroit Lions landed one of the bigger assumed values in free agency when they signed safety DeShon Elliott, and the player is clearly motivated to prove that sentiment correct this year.

Elliott is flying under-the-radar for the Lions in spite of the fact that he has been a productive player before in the league. Ahead of the season, the safety is leaving no doubts about his motivation to chase down notoriety within his new city.

Recently, Elliott hopped on Twitter and provided an idle thought ahead of the new season on the field. As he said, he predicts that a city which might not currently know him will end up hearing his name a lot.

Detroit don’t know me yet , but they will hear my name a lot 😌 — DeShon Elliott (@OfficialShon_4) July 13, 2022

“Detroit don’t know me yet, but they will hear my name a lot,” Elliott tweeted.

Some of the savvier Lions fans may indeed know Elliott’s name already, but the prediction remains a big one. Elliott clearly thinks he is going to stand out enough this year to become a household name for the Detroit defense.

This kind of confidence can lead to good things on the field, and Elliott is now prepared to walk the walk after talking the talk.

Elliott Has Major Opportunity With Lions

This season, Elliott will certainly have his chances to get in the mix for the team early and often on defense. The Lions entered free agency with much fanfare. Many figured the team would elect to pursue a bigger name at safety such as Marcus Williams of the New Orleans Saints. In spite of this, the Lions went smaller at the position, only electing to bring back incumbent free agent Tracy Walker. The team drafted rookie Kerby Joseph, but he may need time to adjust. Now, the race is on to see who will become Walker’s running mate for this season.

Detroit’s secondary has young pieces, and a player like Elliott gives them another intriguing player to build around. Elliott has starting experience with Baltimore, but has been injury-plagued to start his career, suffering injuries in three of his first four seasons in the league. If he can stay healthy and prove himself, there’s a good chance his prediction about notoriety can come true.

Elliott’s Career Stats & Highlights

In terms of his statistical game, Elliott is a solid young player and when he has been healthy, he has packed a major punch on the field for the Ravens. After being a sixth-round pick of the Ravens in 2017, Elliott has put up 109 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 1 interception. He also has 7 passes defended and 2 forced fumbles to his credit when playing for Baltimore, sometimes in a starting role from 2020 to 2021.

Here’s a look at some of Elliott’s best work on the field:

Nicknamed “The Joker,” Elliott was a fixture in the Ravens’ secondary when he has played and is a solid player who has youth on his side. That, combined with his motivation, could prove to be a winning combination for the Lions this year.

Fans might be set to find out about Elliott in a whole new way this coming season.

