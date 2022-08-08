Confident DJ Chark Impressing Lions With Big Plays Every Day

The Detroit Lions added DJ Chark this offseason because they knew he could be a missing link for big plays in their offense.

So far, Chark is proving that to be the case early in training camp.

The wideout has made the most of his opportunity to impress the Lions early on, and turns in big plays on the regular. Once again, Chark made one of the more impressive plays of the camp period stretching out for a catch on Saturday, August 6.

It wasn’t just that play, though. Chark has made big moves during camp to impress the Lions including a diving catch on August 5 as well:

All of these big plays have the hype about the connection building. As Benjamin Albright tweeted, the Detroit staff loves what they see from Chark so far:

It’s easy to see why, but listening Chark talk about his experience with the team so far, it proves why the confidence could be justified.

Chark: Confidence Helping Lions Chemistry

Why has Chark looked so good thus far? He has invested plenty of time in his connection with Jared Goff, and the work of the duo is starting to pay quick dividends for the roster.

That confidence has made Chark believe he can make plays every time he sees the ball. Speaking after practice on Saturday, August 6, Chark discussed where he’s at, and admitted everyone is getting comfortable.

“I think it’s building the confidence in Jared, also building the confidence in coach (Ben) Johnson, coach (Dan) Campbell to call those plays. It’s still early in camp, you’re putting it together, just competing every day whenever the ball is intended for you, try to make a play,” Chark said.

A big reason? The Detroit offense has given Chark plenty of different looks so far, which has helped him showcase his talents in a bigger way. It’s something Chark likes.

“This offense that I’m in currently asking (me) to do things, like I’m lining up on both sides of the field. I’m not necessarily always in the boundary, I’m sometimes the three outside a lot of times, I’m lining up at one, sometimes two but here, I’m lining up one, two or three,” Chark told the media. “Just different concepts that they asked me to do that I just haven’t really done since like maybe my second year in the league. I might have did a few other things, but like just consistently throughout the years I haven’t been so there’s a lot of nuances in a playbook that’s allowing me to move around.”

That movement along with the confidence is helping Chark showcase what he can do on the field in a bigger way.

Chark Will Help Upgrade Lions Offense

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Chark put together big plays for the Lions almost instantly once the season begins.

He has proven before with his work in the league that he is a player capable of going up and getting the ball vertically, which is what the Lions have missed in a big way in the offense. In 2019, Chark was a Pro Bowler, but if he has struggled with anything in is career, it’s been injuries. Last year, he was lost with an ankle injury which cost him the end of his 2021 season.

The one-year deal gives Chark a chance to prove that he can be an elite pass catcher again. If he is able to do that, there’s a great chance the Lions keep him around and reward him as they have done with others who have made waves early in their Detroit careers.

Chark could become one of the better wideouts in the league in 2022, and if it happens, it will be because of this work to build up chemistry now.

