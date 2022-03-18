DJ Chark Admired Lions ‘Hustle’ From Afar During 2021 Season

Everyone who watched the Detroit Lions during the 2021 season understands that the team went through ups and downs, but perhaps the biggest hallmark of the team was the fact that they never quit.

Though the Lions were 3-13-1, rarely if ever did they get blown out or struggle to maintain consistency in a game. The team battled until the end and that was something that plenty of people were watching as the games played out last year, including players in the league.

Detroit’s gritty mindset might have helped the team land wideout DJ Chark. The pass catcher was a big-ticket item on the free agency market, and he admitted to plenty of teams being interested in signing him when he was introduced to the media. Detroit stood out, though, as the place he wanted to be. A big reason for that was because of how the Lions played when he watched.

Speaking with the media, Chark admitted that he did pay attention to the Lions last season and liked what he saw in a big way given their fight, hustle and the way the team played.

“I kept up with the Lions just because at the time we had the same record but the games looked different. I appreciated the hustle and the grit and the way that they persevered. Went from tying games to winning games and playing better. I truly appreciate the way that this staff kept that team together and had faith in those guys. I know that means a lot to them. So I’m ready to be a part of it. I felt like it’s definitely a different feel then what I’ve been experiencing,” Chark said in the clip.

Chark saw a good culture fit in Detroit and pounced on the opportunity to join the Lions when it came. Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell have often spoken about having the right fit players on the team, and Chark represents someone who will buy in immediately thanks to this dynamic.

For that reason, this signing may represent a significant win for the team.

Chark Gives Welcome to Lions Fans

Obviously, Chark is fired up to be coming into the mix as his words proved. Now that the wideout has agreed with the Lions and made his way to the city, the time is now for the hard work to begin. As is customary after signings, the new players take over social media and give fans a taste of what they can expect. That was no different for Chark, who got to hop on Twitter and strut his stuff for his new fanbase and give them a warm welcome.

“What’s up Lions fans, excited, just made it official. Time to get to work with my teammates. One Pride!,” Chark said during his official introduction with the team.

Clearly, Chark is more than ready to get things going and start to try and help his new team win. That’s refreshing to see out of a new signee.

Chark’s Stats & Highlights

It’s easy to like Chark, a former Pro Bowl player and the Lions have managed to find a player who has a big body that can make catches in traffic. Chark is that guy, and has been for some time in Jacksonville. He could be earning himself a nice pay bump as a result. Chark came into the league in 2018 as a second-round pick out of LSU and was a 2019 Pro Bowl player. Statistically, he’s been solid as well with 2,042 yards and 15 touchdowns thus far in his career. Here’s a look at some of his best plays so far:





The Lions need a player who can make a big catch in the red zone or down the field in a contested manner. Chark is their guy to do just that and more.

After the move was finished, it’s clear that Chark is a big fit and the kind of move that could reverberate for Detroit. Culture-wise, hearing Chark is a fit is great news for the team, and it is certainly notable to hear that he already understands how the Lions play.

