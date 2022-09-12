Lions Wideout Sends Positive Message After Debut: ‘Glad to Be Back’

One of the most important returns to the field happened for the Detroit Lions in Week 1 in the form of wide receiver DJ Chark.

Injured in 2021, there were a lot of questions about how Chark would rebound for the Lions in his first game within the offense and coming back off last season. After a slow start, a big finish commenced that leaves everyone longing for more.

Following the game, Chark himself took time out to address his first game on the field, and he posted a fantastic Twitter update on Monday, September 12. As he said, it’s been a process, but he is glad to be back.

“Had to walk a whole lot of miles to get here…”

Glad to be back… God over everything pic.twitter.com/KmK29xnVlg — DJ Chark (@DJChark82) September 12, 2022

“Had to walk a whole lot of miles to get here…” Glad to be back… God over everything,” Chark tweeted.

Just getting back on the field for live action is a huge gain for Chark. He signed this offseason in Detroit, taking a one-year, $10 million dollar prove-it deal with the team.

If his Week 1 performance was any indication, it could quickly pay off handsomely for the Lions during the 2022 season.

Chark Was Called out Ahead of 2022 Season

To see Chark perform and have a healthy, successful first game was a big bonus to fans and pundits alike.

Recently, Pro Football Focus took a look at naming the players with the most riding on their seasons in 2022. Chark made the cut for the Lions, and as writer Brad Spielberger said, his choice to bet big on himself may indeed look smart by the end of the year.

“Chark and his camp’s decision to go the short-term contract route after missing most of the 2021 campaign to injury has aged well, and with a productive year potentially serving as the No. 1 option in Detroit, the 25-year-old could still cash in big on a multi-year deal,” he wrote.

As a result of this move, Spielberger predicts that “if he can stay healthy and productive for a full season, he’ll look to be paid accordingly.”

Perhaps Chark will play good enough the Lions want him back. Either way, this was a solid opening statement for the young wideout.

Chark Enjoyed Solid Debut Game for Lions

With all due respect to running back D’Andre Swift, who was the difference maker, Chark made perhaps the catch of the day to keep the Lions in the game and give them a shot to win at all.

Late in the fourth quarter on third down, the Lions targeted Chark in the corner of the end zone against Darius Slay. Chark managed to get to the corner of the end zone and haul in a fantastic catch:

Chark sighting in the end zone!#PHIvsDET | 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/UHjOoVacn2 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 11, 2022

Chark may not have had a robust stat line in this game with 52 yards and one touchdown, but he showed why he could be a huge target by getting into the groove of the game late. He has to build on this performance for Week 2.

In the game, Chark dropped a few passes he likely would have wanted to have back as well, but he stuck with it and made an impact play in crunch time for the team.

As a debut goes, this was a pretty good one for the wide receiver, who is clearly happy to be back in the groove with his new team. It was a long road back, but it seems as if Chark would say it was worth it for the team.

READ NEXT: ESPN Personality Cheers Lions’ Fight