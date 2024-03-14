Lions Team Captain Reacts to Detroit Signing DT D.J. Reader

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the Detroit Lions signed veteran defensive tackle D.J. Reader to a 2-year contract on March 14. It’s safe to say Lions linebacker and defensive captain Alex Anzalone is a fan of the signing.

Anzalone took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his excitement about the Lions adding Reader to the team’s defensive line.

“Mac, Reader, Hutch and Marcus up front is who you want walking off the bus first,” Anzalone wrote on X. “LFG!”

Mac, Reader, Hutch and Marcus up front is who you want walking off the bus first LFG! https://t.co/ByRzdwXysh — Alex Anzalone (@AlexAnzalone34) March 14, 2024

Standing at 6-foot-3 and 335 pounds, Reader is certainly intimidating while walking off any bus. With that size, he posted 34 combined tackles, including 2 tackles for loss and 7 quarterback hits with the Cincinnati Bengals during 2023. He also had 1 sack, 1 pass defense and 1 fumble recovery.

Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz reported that Reader’s 2-year is worth up to $27.25 million. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport added that Reader will receive more than $9 million guaranteed.