DK Metcalf Slams Lions Corner: ‘He’s Really Not Locking People Down’

So far this season, Jeff Okudah is playing at a very high level for the Detroit Lions, but that doesn’t mean everyone is a believer in his talent.

Though Okudah has been putting opposing wideouts in a virtual lockdown this year, there could be a reason for that according to Seattle Seahawks wideout DK Metcalf. He’s getting help from his friends.

Speaking to the media this week including Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press ahead of a Week 4 matchup in Detroit, Metcalf did admit that Okudah is a good player, but also contended that he is receiving the benefit of having a safety with him.

Reporter asks DK Metcalf about Jeff Okudah, what he's seen on film from Okudah locking down 3 good WRs so far. Metcalf: "There's a safety over the top of him, so he's really not locking people down. But he's a good corner." — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) September 29, 2022

Obviously, Metcalf isn’t a true believer in Okudah as a shutdown cornerback with this quote in mind. Even if what he says is true, it can also be true that Okudah is playing well and getting the job done in a big way no matter what his success can be attributed to.

The dust will settle on the field soon enough, but Metcalf has unwittingly given Okudah and the Detroit defense a little bulletin board material before their clash on the field.

Metcalf Dominated Lions During 2021 Matchup

In terms of walking the walk after talking the talk, Metcalf did that in a big way during last season.

During the team’s battle against the Lions in January, Metcalf went off for three touchdowns in a massive effort. He also went for 65 yards on the day on just six receptions. Here’s a look at what he was able to do:

DK Metcalf's 3 Touchdown performance vs Lions (1-2-2022) Discord server: discord.gg/7MbhWGqCfQ Twitter: twitter.com/Camden1603 #Seahawks #Lions #DKMetcalf 2022-01-03T01:53:49Z

In spite of this big game, the Lions defense has seen a few improvements early in 2022, while the Seahawks are featuring a new quarterback. So far this season, Metcalf has just a paltry 135 yards and one touchdown to his credit.

This week, Metcalf will likely have the challenge of Okudah shadowing him, which he didn’t have last season. Whether that matters or not remains to be seen, but there is simply no debating how good Okudah has been so far this year.

The Metcalf challenge will be a big one for the Lions this season given he has proven how he can dominate the team.

Okudah Locking Down Big Wideouts in 2022

While his work in Week 3 against Justin Jefferson may end up the most impressive of the young season so far, Okudah has been great no matter who he has lined up against and will have no shortage of challenges.

In Week 1 of the season, Okudah shadowed Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith. Smith got nothing done offensively against the Lions. During Week 2, Okudah put Washington wideout Terry McLaurin in the defensive straight jacket. All of that foreshadowed what he was able to do against Jefferson.’

The elite wideout was missing in action for Minnesota most of the day as CBS Sports pointed out. He had just three receptions for 14 yards.

Jeff Okudah put Justin Jefferson on LOCKDOWN today 6 targets

3 receptions

14 yards (via @NextGenStats) pic.twitter.com/T9IVSAzA13 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 25, 2022

“Jeff Okudah put Justin Jefferson on LOCKDOWN today. 6 targets, 3 receptions, 14 yards,” the site tweeted.

During college, Okudah was known as a true shut-down cornerback, and while he never got to show that much early in his career, it seems he is finally coming into his own with a solid career trajectory and some major performances.

That’s true no matter what Metcalf has to say about his efforts on the field thus far.

