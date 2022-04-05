Lions Potentially Enormous Trade Package for DK Metcalf Speculated

The Detroit Lions have made some upgrades this year in the offseason so far, but the team might not be done yet in terms of making impact moves, especially given the cap space they still have.

Could a move for another top flight wide receiver be in the mix? It wouldn’t seem likely, but given Detroit’s need, the potential is there and another elite player could be available on the market in the form of DK Metcalf. Seattle could be looking to deal Metcalf, and if they do, many folks think the Lions should get themselves involved quickly for a blockbuster deal.

If they did, what could such a deal look like? Recently, Bleacher Report took a look at some of the ideal possible deals for Metcalf and interestingly enough, the Lions were included. Writer Brent Sobleski broke down some of the best deals from the top teams that could have interest, and Detroit was seen to have the chance at putting together a hefty package for the dynamic receiver.

Sobleski had the Lions dealing the last pick in the first-round (32) as well as the 97th overall pick in the third-round as well as next year’s first-round pick from the Los Angeles Rams for Metcalf. As for the reason why, Sobleski believes the Lions need some star power to help an offense that has fizzled in a big way, and admitted the team could have enough capitol to make a move happen.

“Metcalf is a star on and off the field. He can immediately come in as WR1 and give Detroit the type of threat they’ve lacked since Calvin Johnson unexpectedly retired,” Sobleski wrote in the piece.

Ultimately, the Lions were one of five other teams Sobleski listed, along with the New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, Indianapolis Colts and Green Bay Packers who could theoretically make a move for Metcalf. There would be competition, but Detroit does have some firepower to rely on.

How Lions Could Approach Free Agency, Offseason The Rest of 2022

The Lions have chosen a more cautious approach thus far and have targeted mostly their own free agents. After signing players like Josh Reynolds, Kalif Raymond, Charles Harris, Alex Anzalone and Tracy Walker, Detroit looked outside the home for some value buys. The Lions signed DJ Chark to a one-year deal, in addition to names like linebacker Jarrad Davis, cornerback Mike Hughes, tight end Garrett Griffin and linebacker Chris Board. All of those players were solid upside buys for the Lions in terms of players who could come in on short contracts and perhaps play their way into a role for the future. With this in mind, don’t expect the Lions to go out and burn all the cash. The team is more likely to find a way to keep as much space under the cap as possible for the future.

Don’t expect there to be any bigger signings for the Lions the rest of the offseason. Brad Holmes seems committed to his plan, but the chance for a big trade could change things for Detroit’s brain trust when they think about making a decision like this.

Lions Could Still Use Elite Wideout for Offense

If Metcalf was available, would the Lions make the move? It could be a good idea for the team given the fact that they need some dynamic playmaking at receiver. Metcalf has been a major statistical star for Seattle, putting up 3.170 yards in his career and 29 touchdowns. Those numbers are good, and paint the picture of an elite player who can make huge plays for the team to help open up the offense. The highlights show how this is the case in a big way for Metcalf:





Play



DK Metcalf | 2021 Highlights Second Channel: youtube.com/channel/UC8n8qjtOWK1j3tFiZAeeZ4Q Instagram: instagram.com/justin_stewart_5/ Twitter: twitter.com/j_stew55 ——————————————————————————————————- *I do not own any of the footage or audio in this, it belongs to the NFL and the copyright owner of the song. I make the videos for entertainment purposes only* #NFL #DKMetcalf #AmericanFootball #Highlights #Seahawks 2022-01-14T21:00:31Z

Detroit could need one more vertical threat for the 2022 season, and if they went all-in on Metcalf he could provide it. The Lions added DJ Chark, but if he were to join Metcalf and Amon-Ra St. Brown, that would make for an insane trio for the team in the future. The cost would be stiff, but it could be worth considering for the Lions.

