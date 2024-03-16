Lions Bring Back ‘Rising Player’ on New Contract: Report

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones will be back with the Detroit Lions for the 2024 season.

Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz reported on March 16 that Peoples-Jones agreed to return to Detroit on a 1-year contract worth as much as $2 million.

“Breaking: Free agent WR Donovan Peoples-Jones is re-signing with the Lions for 1-year, up to $2 million, source tells Bleacher Report,” wrote Schultz on X (formerly Twitter).

“Detroit prioritized keeping DPJ, who the organization believes is a rising player at just 25 years old.”

The Lions acquired Peoples-Jones at the 2023 NFL trade deadline on October 31. Detroit sent a 2025 sixth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for the receiver.

In eight games with the Lions, Peoples-Jones had 5 receptions for 58 yards on 7 targets.

Lions Re-Sign WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

Peoples-Jones made a minimal impact after the Lions acquired him at the NFL trade deadline last year. But as Schultz indicated, the organization clearly has a lot of faith in the 25-year-old.

It’s not too hard to see why. In 2021 and 2022, Peoples-Jones eclipsed the 500-yard receiving mark and averaged 15.1 yards per catch with 6 touchdowns.

Over his first two seasons with the Browns, he recorded 18.8 yards per reception. Then in 2022, Peoples-Jones had 61 catches and 839 receiving yards.

NFL trade deadline moves have become more popular in recent years. But it’s still difficult for a lot of guys to join a team midseason and contribute.

Peoples-Jones, though, will have a chance to build off his half a season in Detroit during 2024.

“Now back with the Lions for another season, Peoples-Jones has the opportunity to develop more chemistry with Jared Goff and potentially be a more contributing weapon in Detroit’s offense,” wrote SB Nation’s Pride of Detroit’s Jeremy Reisman.

In eight games with the Lions last season, Peoples-Jones played 72 offensive snaps. He also lined up for 30 snaps on special teams.

Although Detroit didn’t use him as a returner in 2023, he has the ability to serve in that role as well. Peoples-Jones averaged 7.9 yards per punt return on 61 returns with the Browns.

During his rookie season, he also returned kickoffs for Cleveland.

Lions WR Depth At the End of the First Week of NFL Free Agency

With Peoples-Jones back in the fold, the Lions have four of their top five wide receivers in terms of yardage from last season under contract for 2024. The remaining question is whether veteran Josh Reynolds will return too.

Reynolds was third on the team with 608 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns. He was also fourth for the Lions with 40 receptions.

In a perfect world, the Lions will find space for Reynolds under the salary cap. But Jameson Williams is expected to take a big step in his development during his third season in 2024.

With Peoples-Jones back as well, the Lions could be more confident they could overcome the loss of Reynolds. Detroit could also make a wide receiver addition in the NFL draft.

Amon-Ra St. Brown will enter 2024 as the clear-cut top wideout for Detroit. He made first-team All-Pro with 119 catches, 1,515 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns during 2023.

Kalif Raymond also had a solid season as a secondary target and returner. He had 35 catches for 489 yards and posted another 75 yards on the ground.

The fact Detroit heavily targets tight end Sam LaPorta and running back Jahmyr Gibbs in the passing game also makes the team’s secondary receivers less of a priority. LaPorta and Gibbs combined for 138 catches, 1,205 receiving yards and 11 receiving touchdowns as rookies last season.

The other receivers Detroit currently has on its 2024 roster are Daurice Fountain, Tre’Quan Smith, Tom Kennedy, Antonie Green and Maurice Alexander.