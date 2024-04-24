Lions Predicted to Trade for Potential Starting WR

The Detroit Lions could give their home fans some drama at the NFL Draft, with an insider predicting the team will trade up in the second round to grab a starting caliber wide receiver.

The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy predicted that the Lions would trade back out of the first round, using the No. 36 overall pick to take Arizona lineman Jordan Morgan. Pouncy predicted another move later that round, with the Lions trading up to the No. 53 overall pick to land Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman.

While the trades would leave the Lions without a Day 1 pick and potentially disappoint fans in Detroit, where the draft is being held, Pouncy predicted it could yield a strong addition for the offense.

“After trading down in the second, the Lions use capital acquired to move up in the second round for a potential impact starter,” Pouncy wrote of Coleman.

Keon Coleman Seen as ‘Realistic’ Day 2 Option

Pouncy wrote that the Lions have shown interest in several wide receivers ahead of the NFL Draft, calling Coleman a “realistic option” who will still be available in their range on Day 2. He wrote that adding Coleman to an already strong Lions offense “should terrify the division” and make quarterback Jared Goff very happy.

“Coleman is No. 37 on Dane Brugler’s big board, but could be available later in the second round,” Pouncy wrote. “While he lacks top-end speed, Coleman’s in-game speed is better than his 4.61 40 time would suggest. His size, leaping ability and yards after catch potential make him an intriguing prospect in this range for a team looking to develop an X receiver.”

Not all analysts believe Coleman will still be available after Day 1. NFL.com insider Tom Pelissero named him as one of the top players to sneak into the first round, calling him a late bloomer who is still highly regarded despite some disappointing performances at the NFL Combine.

Many were out on Keon Coleman as a prospect after his combine results. However, simply flip on the tape and you’ll see that Coleman is as dominant of an athlete as you’ll find. pic.twitter.com/mTi47O00bY — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) April 23, 2024