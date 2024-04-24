Lions Predicted to Trade for Potential Starting WR

The Detroit Lions could give their home fans some drama at the NFL Draft, with an insider predicting the team will trade up in the second round to grab a starting caliber wide receiver.
The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy predicted that the Lions would trade back out of the first round, using the No. 36 overall pick to take Arizona lineman Jordan Morgan. Pouncy predicted another move later that round, with the Lions trading up to the No. 53 overall pick to land Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman.
While the trades would leave the Lions without a Day 1 pick and potentially disappoint fans in Detroit, where the draft is being held, Pouncy predicted it could yield a strong addition for the offense.
“After trading down in the second, the Lions use capital acquired to move up in the second round for a potential impact starter,” Pouncy wrote of Coleman.
Keon Coleman Seen as ‘Realistic’ Day 2 Option
Pouncy wrote that the Lions have shown interest in several wide receivers ahead of the NFL Draft, calling Coleman a “realistic option” who will still be available in their range on Day 2. He wrote that adding Coleman to an already strong Lions offense “should terrify the division” and make quarterback Jared Goff very happy.
“Coleman is No. 37 on Dane Brugler’s big board, but could be available later in the second round,” Pouncy wrote. “While he lacks top-end speed, Coleman’s in-game speed is better than his 4.61 40 time would suggest. His size, leaping ability and yards after catch potential make him an intriguing prospect in this range for a team looking to develop an X receiver.”
Not all analysts believe Coleman will still be available after Day 1. NFL.com insider Tom Pelissero named him as one of the top players to sneak into the first round, calling him a late bloomer who is still highly regarded despite some disappointing performances at the NFL Combine.
“One veteran assistant coach said Coleman has some qualities that remind him of another former Seminoles receiver: Anquan Boldin,” Pelissero wrote. “A different coach pointed out Coleman wasn’t even training full time for football until recently — he played basketball for Michigan State in the spring of 2022 — and hasn’t fully developed physically. Coleman has time to grow into his body, as he turns 21 next month.”
Lions Could Target Different Wide Receiver
Some analysts believe the Lions could also stay put and grab a receiver with their first-round pick. In a March 19 mock draft, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. projected the Lions would take South Carolina receiver Xavier Legette with their No. 29 overall pick.
Kiper noted that the Lions have already addressed their major roster holes through free agency and now have the luxury of taking the best available player, which could be Legette.
“How good is this Detroit roster? General manager Brad Holmes has done a stellar job since he was hired in 2021,” Kiper wrote. “He filled the Lions’ biggest offseason hole with the trade for underrated cornerback Carlton Davis, which gives him some flexibility here. I’d like to see the Lions add another playmaker for quarterback Jared Goff.”