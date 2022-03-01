Draft Prospect Hypes Amon-Ra St. Brown: ‘Stop Sleeping on Him’

Amon-Ra St. Brown enjoyed one of the best rookie seasons in the NFL with the Detroit Lions, and as a result, it’s possible that nobody is discounting the player any longer.

Even though that’s the case, it’s possible there are still some folks who aren’t awake to the talent that St. Brown brings to the field every week. Ironically enough, a player who is set to come into the league next year is leading the charge as it relates to folks not sleeping on St. Brown.

Drake London was a fellow wideout of St. Brown’s at USC, and Jackson believes his former teammate is going to keep proving folks wrong. Jackson had a special message for any haters, and it was that everyone can keep sleeping on St. Brown because he’s going to prove any detractors wrong.

Stop sleepin on him 🤦🏽‍♂️. He jus gon keep provin y’all wrong! https://t.co/w0cvMzCIyI — Dråkë (@DrakeLondon_) February 23, 2022

“Stop sleepin on him 🤦🏽‍♂️. He jus gon keep provin y’all wrong!,” London tweeted.

Would the Lions consider pairing London and St. Brown given their talent and connection already? It could be a good idea, and something which the duo has already talked about on the internet and considered. Whether the team agrees and pairs them up remains to be seen.

No matter if that happens or not, it’s cool to see the support between players who have grinded together in college already as they transition to the pro game.

London’s College Stats & Highlights

Would the Lions consider pairing the two in the future? There is no question a healthy London is one of the more explosive athletes in the upcoming draft and a player worthy of consideration for the Lions in the first or second round. London had a sparkling career in college with 2,153 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns in four seasons played. A look at the highlights shows an explosive down field threat who can make tough catches look easy:





USC Football: Drake London 2021 Season Highlights USC wide receiver Drake London was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year despite only playing in 8 games due to a season-ending ankle injury. 2021-12-07T20:17:15Z

London had a bad break in 2021 with an ankle injury, or he might very well have worked his way into the conversation to be an early pick. Perhaps the Lions can score themselves some luck and nab a player that could end up playing a huge role for their offense a bit further down the board.

St. Brown Enjoyed Late Rookie Surge for Lions

Down the stretch of the season, St. Brown only seemed to gain in confidence from where he was earlier in the year, and his emergence from an unknown rookie to one of the better wideouts in the league has been a sight to see for the Lions and their fans.

St. Brown looked like a major weapon most of the second half of the season for the Lions catching and running with the ball. He took on the look of a player who may will his team to bigger and better things thanks to the plays he was able to deliver.





WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Highlights | 2021 Season Watch highlights of Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown from the 2021 season. Subscribe to the Lions YT Channel: bit.ly/2OABzdx More Lions NFL Action: bit.ly/2oxtfjX #DetroitLions #Lions #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Lions: Visit detroitlions.com/ Follow: twitter.com/Lions Follow: instagram.com/detroitlionsnfl/ Like: facebook.com/DetroitLions 2022-01-21T18:58:40Z

St. Brown was on fire for the Lions down the stretch, and the fact he finished with 912 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns will simply springboard him moving forward into 2022 in a bigger and better way. The Lions have seen St. Brown come into his own with big plays, and he has looked like a future dynamo in waiting for the team’s offense.

London seems to agree St. Brown is going to become a star. The only thing to watch now? Whether the pair does indeed join forces later this spring.

