Lions Coach Hypes D’Andre Swift Ahead of Critical Late-Season Push

For the first time most of this season, the Detroit Lions will get to see what a completely healthy D’Andre Swift looks like down the stretch of the season.

Swift was dinged up with shoulder and groin ailments early in the season, and it took him time to ease back into the mix once he did feel good enough to play once again. Now, though, Swift is finally starting to see some light at the end of his tunnel.

Speaking to the media on Friday, December 2, Detroit running back coach Duce Staley provided one of the more positive updates about Swift that has been heard thus far this season.

As Staley said to the media including Eric Woodyard of ESPN, right now is the best Swift has felt in a while, and he is starting to feel better and “see it.”

#Lions coach Duce Staley says this is the best RB D'Andre Swift has felt in a few weeks. "He's starting to feel better. He's starting to see it," Staley said. — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) December 2, 2022

Swift seeing it would be major for Detroit’s offense, who could certainly use the combination of speed and playmaking he offers. Swift has struggled to produce since fighting the injury, but if Staley is right, that would be a bonus for the Detroit offense.

Hearing the coach’s words, it sounds as if that bonus is going to hit for the Lions very soon.

Lions Doing Nice Job With Swift

Ever since his 2022 season was slowed by injury, there’s been a question about how much Swift should be featured in the offense.

Right now, though he hasn’t piled up the yards, the team seems to be making the most effective use of Swift as they ever have giving him meaningful touches.

The Lions will need to see Swift continue to make more big plays and get into the end zone with greater regularity. His touchdown drop cost them big time on Thanksgiving, but as Swift has shown, he can still be very dangerous even if he is not the featured back.

Detroit has done a solid job to involve Swift despite what some of the critics will say, and the load management might actually be helping him to stay healthy and effective on the field. It might also help him down the stretch run of the season.

Swift Under Pressure Rest of 2022 Season

The rest of the season, it would be excellent news if Swift was healthy and able to be a major contributor on offense. If that was the case, it would mean the running back would theoretically have a bigger role.

With some uncertainty in the team’s backfield for 2023 with Jamaal Williams a free agent that should still return and Justin Jackson having a solid showing this season, the opportunity exists for Swift to take the reigns and show what he can do down the stretch run.

Injury has been the biggest problem in Swift’s career. so he needs to stay healthy badly over the final six games of the 2022 season. More than that, he needs to show that he can be a dominating force on the ground for the Lions.

While Williams has enjoyed a beefy statistical season, Swift has only gone over 100 yards once, and that was in the season opener. If Swift can hit the hole with as much speed and power as he did that day due to feeling good, it would be advantage Lions.

Opportunity knocks for Swift down the stretch. It’s nice to hear that it seems as if he might finally be getting healthy enough to answer.