Eminem is going all out to support his beloved Detroit Lions.

The rapper made a viral appearance at the NFC Championship game on January 28, sending a racy message to the San Francisco 49ers fans during the game. A photo shared on X by reporter Kenny King Jr. showed Eminem flipping the bird with both hands toward the crowd.

.@Eminem at the game today. Full on mood! pic.twitter.com/LXV2BcGWRr — Kenny King Jr (@KennyKing_Jr) January 29, 2024

The rapper has formed a close relationship with the team, getting some love from quarterback Jared Goff before Sunday’s game.

Fans React to Rapper’s Viral Appearance

The image of Eminem’s gesture toward 49ers fans got a big reaction on social media, with many sharing their appreciation for his passionate support of the team.

“Slim shady has waiting all his life for this moment,” one person shared on X.

Others compared his appearance at the game to pop superstar Taylor Swift, who got plenty of screentime throughout the Kansas City Chiefs’ season as she attended games in support of boyfriend Travis Kelce.

“Eminem vs Taylor Swift at Superbowl,” a fan wrote on X.

As Shanna McCarriston of CBS Sports noted, a Super Bowl matchup between the Chiefs and Lions would be a surprisingly star-studded affair.

“A Lions-Chiefs Super Bowl would not only give us a good game, but it would bring along some fun celebrities as well,” McCarriston wrote. “The Chiefs also have actors Paul Rudd, Eric Stonestreet and Jason Sudeikis rooting for them to make it to their second-straight Super Bowl. Actors Taylor Lautner, Tim Robinson and singer Bob Seger are all cheering for Detroit.”

Eminem Loses Himself at NFC Championship Game

The rapper has been one of the team’s biggest cheerleaders during their historic season, with the Lions winning their first division title in 30 years and reaching the NFC Championship game for just the second time ever.

The rapper was on the sidelines alongside Hall of Famers Barry Sanders and Calvin Johnson at the team’s first playoff game in 30 years.

“The energy in the building was amazing,” Johnson said, via The Associated Press. “You could feel it. I wish we could’ve had that kind of experience.”

Eminem even implored coach Dan Campbell to let him suit up.

“I’m going to be there that night,” Eminem wrote in an Instagram post. “I will suit up, and I will score us the winning touchdown in the third quarter.”

As the Detroit News added, the rapper even got his local business in on the Lions craze this year.

“Meanwhile back in Detroit, Eminem is getting his Mom’s Spagehtti restaurant in on the Lions playoff frenzy, and on Sunday announced the release of a limited edition Mom’s Spaghetti hoodie with accents of Lions’ Honolulu blue,” the report noted.

Eminem has long been known for his support of the Lions, his hometown team. As the Detroit News noted, he showed up for Lions’ training camp in 2022 and caught the attention of Goff, who talked about being starstruck when he saw the rapper.

“He might be on my list of like, ‘holy sh–,'” Goff was heard saying when the rapper came to the sidelines.

You only get one shot: Jared Goff wears @Eminem T-shirt ahead of Lions-49ers game https://t.co/tNl9sYfHSo — The Detroit News (@detroitnews) January 28, 2024

Goff showed some love to Eminem before Sunday’s game as well, wearing a shirt with the rapper’s name on it as he arrived at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.