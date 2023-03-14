Lions’ Agreement With Underrated Corner Offers Team Important Reunion

The Detroit Lions came into the offseason with a major need on the back end, and after two days of legal tampering, consider that need checked off in a major way.

On Tuesday, March 14, the Lions added another player to their backfield in the form of cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, formally of the San Francisco 49ers. News of the one-year, $6 million dollar deal was reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Former 49ers’ CB Emmanuel Moseley reached agreement with the Lions today on a one-year, $6 million deal, per source. The deal was confirmed and negotiated by Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey,” Schefter tweeted.

Perhaps the best part about this move for the Lions? It will reunite Moseley with his former teammate from Tennessee in the recently-signed cornerback Cameron Sutton. As Justin Rogers of the Detroit News pointed out, the pair were former teammate with the Volunteers.

“Kind of cool, Emmanuel Moseley and Cameron Sutton were college teammates at Tennessee,” Rogers tweeted.

In terms of stats, Moseley had a nice career in college, with 141 total tackles, two interceptions, 29 passes defended and 9.5 tackles for-loss. Sutton was the same, with 217 tackles, seven interceptions, 30 passes defended, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. The duo overlapped from 2014-2016, with Sutton heading into the NFL in 2017, and Moseley in 2018. Tennessee ran off a pair of 9-4 seasons with the pair in 2015 and 2016.

Comfort can mean a great deal to players, and now, the Lions are giving Moseley and Sutton, their two bigger free agency splashes so far, good reason to feel that comfort in 2023.

Emmanuel Moseley’s Career Stats & Highlights

With regards to Moseley’s own game, it’s clear the player is a rising talent for Detroit. After coming into the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018, Moseley has carved out a nice five year career thus far in the NFL.

Statistically, Moseley has done a nice job to adjust to the league and make an impact as a former undrafred free agent. Since joining San Francisco, Moseley has put up 161 tackles, 33 passes defended and one touchdown as well as one fumble recovery.

Moseley was being counted on for a big 2022 season, but got unlucky with an ACL injury in Week 5 of the season that cost him the year. Moseley is said to be ready for a comeback by the time training camp rolls around, so that will be to Detroit’s benefit.

A low-cost flier on a player like Moseley seems to be a winning bet for the Lions.

Emmanuel Moseley Reacts to Agreement With Lions

In the topsy-turvy business of football, it can be hard for players to find agreements, especially ones who are coming off injury trouble. Moseley seems to understand that is the case, and is thankful for the Lions for giving him a chance.

After news of the agreement was spreading on March 14, the cornerback hopped on Twitter and shared an update. As he said, he felt truly blessed to be able to sign with the Lions in free agency this year.

“Thank God truly blessed,” Moseley tweeted with a pair of prayer hands.

It’s clear Moseley was grateful for the deal, and a chance to come to a rising Lions team that had a major need at cornerback for young talent. Perhaps Moseley knows as well that the Lions do often like to give players they like a shot to prove themselves and stick around in the future.

Thus far this offseason, the Lions have re-signed players like Alex Anzalone, John Cominsky and Isaiah Buggs. All started their Lions careers as one-year flier contracts who earned the right to stay with excellent play.

It could be just another reason for Moseley to be thankful for his new deal with the Lions in the end. It’s a good fit for the player personally as well as professionally considering the situation he will be walking into.