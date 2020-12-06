Fox Pregame Show Rips Lions GM Search With Comical Skit [WATCH]

The Detroit Lions have been the subject of much ridicule this season, even as they have committed to change and look poised to once again re-shape the direction of their franchise.

Detroit is ready to hire another general manager and begin the process toward interviewing candidates, and they will be looking at a ton of football people in the coming weeks and months. What if the team didn’t have conventional interviews and simply went to a job fair to find a candidate?

Hilariously, Fox Sports explored this scenario in a recent short on their pregame show. The video depicted a fictitious Lions search for general manager at the fair. Detroit’s representatives are presented as bumbling and clumsy, and hire the applicant without even knowing much about him or without him having any football experience.

Here’s a look:

Looking for a great opportunity at your local job fair? You are in luck! The Lions are hiring! pic.twitter.com/X9EQyj964g — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 6, 2020

It’s a pretty funny depiction of the situation, even though it’s a major low blow to the organization. If the Lions wanted to avoid such taunts, however, they should simply find a way to win more consistently on the field. That starts with identifying the right front office and staff in order to build a winner.

Detroit General Managers Through the Years

All kidding aside, the Lions have not had a great run when it comes to selecting their general managers. Detroit tried broadcaster Matt Millen in 2000 and it had disastrous results. After that, Martin Mayhew took over and still the team was inconsistent. Bob Quinn was supposed to bring the New England way to Detroit, but that only backfired in a big way. Through the years, the team hasn’t exactly had the brightest and best making roster and coaching decisions for them, which only leads to more frustration in the end for the team and the fans.

Obviously, the Lions have never hired a general manager the way the video depicts, but fans likely have to wonder through the years if the situation is that implausible given the disappointment the team has seen on the field stemming from the decision making by their front office.

Lions General Manager Search Update

The good news? Changes are coming, and it’s not likely to be from a job fair as this skit hilariously implies. Detroit has committed to change on a deep level since the firing of Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia, and are looking for a new voice in the front office to help set the tone from the top down. An experienced name could be what the Lions need the most considering the problems they have had on the field and with regard to roster construction the last handful of seasons. Early on, John Dorsey and Jerry Reese have been the two candidates with the most traction in the process.

The Lions could easily make bold moves in the next few months, and if they do and manage to turn around their fortunes, these catcalls from the cheap seats will stop. Until then, the team can only count on more ridicule coming their way.

