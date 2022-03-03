Lions Instructed to ‘Shower’ Rival Free Agent Star ‘With Cash’

How the Detroit Lions choose to deal with free agency in 2022 will tell more about their overall approach for the future, and at least one player continuously keeps coming up as it relates to who they can sign.

On offense, the Lions need an infusion of talent, and the biggest spot they need to see an upgrade is at wide receiver. The team has several notable holes at the position, and a big name signing as well as a draft pick could be a quality way for the team to cure what ailed that side of the ball last year.

Most expect the Lions to go big-name hunting when the process begins, but how big will the team be prepared to go? As of now there isn’t a clear answer on that front, but the Lions could have a very obvious target in the form of Chicago wideout Allen Robinson.

Robinson is a hometown player hailing from Detroit, so it makes it easy for some to assume it could be a slam-dunk for the Lions to bring him back home. That’s just what NFL.com writer Nick Shook thinks as well. In a piece picking out the top free agency fit for every team, Robinson was the choice for Detroit.

As Shook writes, the fit isn’t simply because Robinson is a hometown favorite, but rather because the team “has a need for an impact playmaker opposite Amon-Ra St. Brown and money to spend.” To this end, he pleads with the Lions to “shower Robinson with cash” in free agency.

The Lions should have a decent amount of cash to spend, with around $21 million in projected cap space. Whether that is enough for a deal with Robinson is anyone’s guess, but it’s clear that the narrative is the team should go in on him to help bolster their team.

Robinson’s NFL Stats & Highlights

While in the NFL, there’s no question that Robinson has been a game breaking receiver and a player capable of changing the game at the position. Born and raised in Detroit and just 28, Robinson is a stud player and has 5,999 receiving yards to his credit in addition to 39 scores. He started his career in college at Penn State, and then was a second-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars. He departed for Chicago in free agency ahead of the 2018 season, and has been a solid pass catcher for the team since. Here’s a look at some of his best work from 2020:





For the last few years, Robinson has been embroiled in contract controversy in Chicago and could be looking for a way out this offseason in free agency once and for all. Detroit would offer him a hometown landing where he could stick it to his former team, which might be mighty appealing to the wide receiver in the end.

Why Lions Could Target Robinson in Free Agency

Detroit is looking for a weapon to help them move the ball and create more big plays in free agency. Robinson is the perfect target for that given he has done a good job of that in recent years with Chicago. There also could prove to be an element of gamesmanship for the Lions, as Robinson has been one of the better wideouts against them head-to-head in recent seasons, putting up 572 yards and 4 touchdowns career against Detroit. Eliminating that from the Bears would not only strengthen Detroit, but strike a blow to the offense of the team’s big NFC North rivals.

The Lions also have the need for a top dog at receiver that can help them with the deep ball. As good as Amon-Ra St. Brown is, he’s a player who is better moving around than playing one spot. The Lions could use Robinson as a vertical threat for their offense to help open things up for shiftier wideouts like St. Brown and possibly Kalif Raymond underneath.

Soon, the Lions’ plans for free agency will come into real focus. For now, Robinson seems to be yet another important player to remember in their strategizing. Some think the Lions need to go all-in on him in a major way in a few weeks.

