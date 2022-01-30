Lions Named as Fit for Rival Stud Free Agent Wide Receiver

The Detroit Lions are setting their sights on the offseason, and beginning to think about how big they want to go in free agency and if they should pursue any of the top names.

With likely around $40 million to spend on the market, the Lions could be one of the more active teams if they wish, and could find a way to add a big-ticket item to either their offense or defense. Deciding which side of the ball needs that expenditure more is the balance, and many think the offense should be the next spot to upgrade.

Bleacher Report recently took a look at picking out some of the potential top 5 destinations for free agent wideout Davante Adams. The Lions made the cut on the list, as Twitter user HonoluluBlues showed. Other teams said to be a fit by the site? The Raiders, Dolphins, Bears and Jets.

Adams has been mentioned as a potential package deal with Aaron Rodgers should he leave Green Bay, but the wideout would be looking for the most amount of cash likely. If the Lions like him, they could offer him a good place to land where he could also stick it to the Packers routinely.

It might not be something that is primed to happen, but Adams should be on the radar of the Lions once free agency begins.

Adams Stats & Highlights

The Lions would know what Adams is capable of more than most teams, given he has played in the NFC North and dominated them for years. Since being a wideout who put up some insane numbers at Fresno State in two seasons with 3,031 yards and 38 touchdowns, Adams has continued that success in a huge way in the NFL. He’s been a two-time first-team All-Pro as well as a five-time Pro Bowler. Statistically, he’s put up 8,121 yards and 73 touchdowns. Here’s a look at some of his best work recently:





The Lions would simply love to see Adams out of the division given how he has ripped them historically. Head to head, Detroit has been victimized for 778 yards and 7 touchdowns by Adams. Clearly he has talent, and the Lions would love to see it on their side instead of Green Bay’s.

Wideout Remains Major Offseason Need for Lions

It should not be a surprise to see the Lions rumored to be in the mix for wideouts this offseason because the position is a huge need for the team moving forward. The Lions didn’t make a splash signing in the 2021 offseason at the spot, and that hurt them at times on the field. Jared Goff needs a bit more help at receiver to feel good about what the Lions’ offense can become, and taking a big swing on a free agent or a high draft pick would be an easy way to perhaps change the narrative ahead of 2022. Far too often, the Detroit offense lacked big plays, which culminated in the 18th rated passing attack in the league.

The good news? There are some options already on the roster. In Amon-Ra St. Brown, the Lions have a potential young stud developing. The team has also witnessed Kalif Raymond become a late-season force, and since signing off waivers, Josh Reynolds has become a major difference-maker for the team and a player who could be in the mix for a consistent role moving forward in Detroit. Add in the development of Trinity Benson and KhaDarel Hodge and the Lions do have some youngsters capable of making plays at the spot providing they continue to grow and develop. The Lions also have Quintez Cephus coming back from injury.

Will all of that be enough to make a splash such as Adams? It remains to be seen, but if so, Robinson could be a good name for everyone to remember.

