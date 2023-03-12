Insider Reveals 2 Spots Lions Will Likely Target Quickly in Offseason

The Detroit Lions have a busy week ahead of them as they prepare for NFL free agency to begin. As that market gets set, where do things look to be heading for the team?

Already, there’s been a bit of a consensus early on as it relates to what the Lions could be expected to target first. To nobody’s surprise, the defense could be the biggest point of emphasis for the roster.

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler was hosting a chat on Twitter with fans on Thursday, March 9. Twitter user Detroit Lions Fan Page was present on the chat and asked what the Lions could plan on doing. As Fowler explained in his response, cornerback is one spot they are targeting, in addition to linebackers.

Me: "Have you heard anything on the Lions?" Jeremy Fowler: “Lions are looking at corner in the free agent market. Some teams think they’ll be interested in Jalen Ramsey. Not sure how active they’ll be there." Mentioned Cam Sutton. Also mentioned LBs. — DLFP (@DLFPtweets) March 10, 2023

“Me: “Have you heard anything on the Lions?” Jeremy Fowler: “Lions are looking at corner in the free agent market. Some teams think they’ll be interested in Jalen Ramsey. Not sure how active they’ll be there.” Mentioned Cam Sutton. Also mentioned LBs,” the site tweeted.

Following up on Ramsey, Fowler had a hit on SportsCenter on Friday, March 10 where he explained Ramsey is indeed on the market and the Lions are still considered “somewhat involved” for the cornerback.

Jason Burgos of SportsNaut.com had a recap of the visit in which Fowler called the Lions a team still potentially in-play for Ramsey given they are active in the cornerback market.

“Jalen Ramsey, he is available via trade. I’ve talked to a lot of people who believe the Detroit Lions are somewhat involved here. GM Brad Holmes was with the Rams for a long time as an executive. They are in the cornerback market, so that makes some sense there,” Fowler said as recounted in the piece.

Overall, this makes sense for Detroit. The team needs some help most at those positions, and to hear them involved for Ramsey isn’t a surprise, especially if they are doing diligence at cornerback and prepared to hit that market hard.

All along, folks have wanted the Lions to attack a needy defense. It seems they could be likely to get that done quickly when the offseason begins.

Lions Needs at Corner, Linebacker Make Sense

In terms of two spots where the Lions are looking to make an impact on the market, it isn’t a shock to hear the team is targeting the cornerback market as well as linebacker.

Most of this offseason, the Lions have looked like a franchise that is destined to make some big fixes on that side of the football. The reasoning? The team had a dreadful season on that side of the ball statistically in both of those spots.

Detroit finished 30th in pass defense, allowing 26 touchdowns and over 245 yards per-game on average. Worse, they allowed a total of 4,179 yards through the air. That points to a group that simply didn’t get much going all season long.

At cornerback, the team got inconsistent play out of Jeff Okudah, but could be looking for players both young and old to pair with the cornerback. They could be set to lose Amani Oruwariye and Mike Hughes in free agency as well.

In terms of linebacker, the Lions have a stud in Malcolm Rodriguez, but beyond him and Derrick Barnes, a 2021 fourth-round pick, there isn’t much on the roster. Barnes posted 47 tackles and one sack last season, and looks to build on a decent first two seasons in the league which has seen him post three sacks and 114 tackles.

In spite of this, there are questions about whether free agent Alex Anzalone will return. Beyond that, the team doesn’t have much depth at all, with just Julian Okwara, James Houston and Anthony Pittman left on the depth chart in addition to Rodriguez and Barnes.

The chance exists for someone to come in and stabilize the room in both aspects, and a player with some upside as well as pedigree playing for a winning team could fit the bill. At least one addition at both spot could make plenty of sense.

Keep your eyes on both of these positions early on within the free agency negotiation window this week.

How Jalen Ramsey Would Fit Lions’ Defense

As it relates to Ramsey, there is not much of a question that his potential addition wold fit Detroit well. No matter where you look, the Lions defense had some major problems during the 2022 season, and most of them stemmed from their ability to put a stop to big plays.

In the secondary, these problems seemed to be the greatest most of the year. As a result, cornerback could be on the menu for the Lions early and often due to the fact that the team finished 30th in the league in pass defense, allowing 4,179 yards through the air.

Any available veteran cornerbacks that fit the scheme are sure to attract interest from the team as a result of this, both in free agency and via trade. The team is also figured to scour a deep draft class as well for more young talent.

More than veteran corners, though, the Lions could benefit from a true superstar at the position. At 28 years old, Ramsey has solid years left and could help the Lions as they push into their contention window. He could help a young defense not only with leadership, but elite play on the back end.

Whether the Lions go aggressive with Ramsey or choose to look at another in free agency remains to be seen, but it’s clear defense will be the name of the game.