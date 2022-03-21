Lions Free Agency: The Best Value Buys for Detroit’s Second Wave

While the Detroit Lions didn’t have the wild start to free agency many craved and instead remained thrifty, that does not mean some potentially solid deals don’t still exist within the second wave for the team.

Detroit still has a chance to patch plenty of holes and find some difference-makers that can help the team in a major way for 2022, and they might be able to land those players at much cheaper prices than originally thought given how they continue to occupy the market in a big way.

What players could fit the Lions the most? Here’s a look at some of the names to remember as free agency’s value period starts to take off during the coming week.

Bryce Callahan, Cornerback, Denver Broncos

An undrafted free agent scoured by the Bears in 2015 out of Rice University, Bryce Callahan wasted no time making an impression in Chicago and sticking. With the Bears, Callahan made his mark in a big way with 4 interceptions and 4 sacks in four years of work. After that, Callahan signed in Denver with Vic Fangio where he was a starter for the Broncos. He collected 2 interceptions during his time there. Here’s a look at some of his best work from the 2020 season:





Play



Bryce Callahan 2020 season highlights Watch highlights of cornerback Bryce Callahan's impressive 2020 season. Subscribe to Broncos » youtube.com/broncos 2021-01-21T16:00:09Z

As a whole, Callahan has 194 tackles, 6 interceptions and 5 sacks to his credit in the league. Those totals are pretty decent for a player who few likely expected to stick around long when his career began. Callahan remains on the market and he could prove to be a solid addition for the team in the value period of free agency for depth.

Kyzir White, Linebacker, Los Angeles Chargers

Kyzir White could be a guy who plays a similar role for the Lions if he is the choice. Originally, White converted to linebacker after joining the Chargers, and has been a fixture with the team ever since. He has put up 278 tackles, 1.5 sacks and 4 interceptions to go with 10 passes defended. Here is a look at a nice hit he made:





Play



Kyzir White big hit on Wayne Gallman II San Francisco 49ers vs charges (2021 NFL) All rights go to NFL, Fox, NBCSN, ESPN, ABC (No copyright infringement is intended this entertainment purposes only) NASCAR, NFL, COLLEGE FOOTBALL 2021-08-23T00:38:06Z

The Lions have had trouble with coverage at linebacker, but White could help solve those issues himself, as he looks like he has morphed into a good playmaker and a solid find at the position. The Lions could be smart to take a gamble on paying White to see if he can turn into something in Detroit. At 26, it is mildly surprising he was not snapped up quicker.

P.J. Williams, Safety New Orleans Saints

The Lions didn’t end up signing another big name from New Orleans at safety in Marcus Williams, but P.J. Williams could be a great addition for the Lions to consider given the fact that the team could crave depth at safety overall. In both cases, Aaron Glenn has a relationship with the player and the Lions could have a big need at the position. Williams has been solid in his NFL career with 233 tackles, 4 sacks, 8 interceptions and 31 passes defended. He’s also a big hitter as the highlights show:





Play



P.J. Williams 2021 Season Highlights Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. I do not own any of the clips or music being used in… 2022-01-27T18:04:22Z

Detroit might not prioritize a safety at all, but if they do, it wouldn’t be a shock to see Williams get the call for the team. He’s tough and physical, and should know a lot about what Detroit is trying to run. He makes a ton of sense as a depth piece for the Lions.

Arden Key, Defensive Line, San Francisco 49ers

Coming out of LSU, Arden Key was one of the better pass rush prospects in the 2018 draft. He managed to get selected in the third-round of the draft by the Las Vegas Raiders. From there, Key played three seasons with the Raiders and his statistics were a mixed bag. Key had just 3 sacks and 49 tackles over that span with Las Vegas. Last offseason, he signed with the 49ers and had his best season in the league

Here’s a look at some of his best highlights:





Play



Arden Key Highlights! Welcome To San Francisco!!!! Arden Key Highlights! Welcome To San Francisco!!!! 2021-04-21T20:35:30Z

In the tough SEC, Key was a solid player and prospect with 20 sacks to his credit, and though he has been more of a bust in the NFL, there’s a chance that he has not been utilized right nor met his potential. The Lions could find a way to coach more of that potential out of him, especially at the young age of 25. Detroit is apparently interested in Key.

Bobby Wagner, Linebacker, Seattle Seahawks

If veteran thump in the middle of the line is what Detroit craves, they could get it in a heavy dose with Bobby Wagner. During his career, he has totaled 1,383 tackles, 23.5 sacks and 11 interceptions. All of that has led to Wagner being a six-time first-team All-Pro and an eight-time Pro Bowl player. Wagner also has a Super Bowl ring to his credit, and was part of the all-decade team at linebacker.

Here’s some career highlights:





Play



Video Video related to lions free agency: the best value buys for detroit’s second wave 2022-03-21T17:17:48-04:00

It’s clear a player like Wagner can help the Lions, but only if the price is right and he agrees to buy into the vision of the team. It might be hard to see a deal getting done, but at this time of year, nobody knows how things are going to go, especially with Wagner not yet being a popular piece. This is a case worth watching for Detroit, and perhaps even getting involved with.

