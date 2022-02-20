Hall of Fame Former NFL GM Reveals Key Player Lions Must Re-Sign

The Detroit Lions are in the process of setting up their plan for free agency, and as the last week proved, the in-house decisions may well come first.

While the Lions managed to lock up Jason Cabinda to a new deal, several players remain who could make sense for a return. Already, some of the projections are flowing in about who such a player might be, and a common name is starting to emerge for the Lions.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Perhaps one of the most credible voices has emerged to provide their take on who should be coming back for the Lions, and Gil Brandt put together a new piece at NFL.com which explains the free agents he believes team should be bringing back first.

As Brandt explained, given the statistics he registered, “he clearly clicked in Detroit with defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.” As a result, Brandt wants to see the Lions prioritize Harris as a key part of their roster restructure.

Brandt knows as most who pay attention that Harris was one of Detroit’s most important players. For that reason, he wants to see the team reward him with a new deal.

Brandt Understands Importance of Harris, Pass Rush

If there’s anyone who would understand the importance of a player like Harris, it’s Brant. He was a two-time Super Bowl winning general manager of the Dallas Cowboys and helped in the construction of the Dallas teams that dominated the NFL from the 1960s until 1988. For that reason, Brandt is the kind of voice that speaks with an added credibility on these matters.

As for Harris, he emerged for the Lions as a consistent pass rush threat off the edge and a constant menace for opposing quarterbacks. Heading into the 2022 season, the Lions are going to need to have as much depth as possible in the trenches no matter who they draft or sign, and Harris has earned himself a shot to stay by showing a consistent motor and continuing to get after the pocket. He has also taken well to Detroit’s scheme and shown that he can be a consistent force for a team.

Last season, the Lions put up only 30 sacks as a team. 7.5 of those came from Harris. That means you don’t have to be a legendary general manager to understand the importance of a player like Harris to the Lions for the future.

Harris’s Career Stats & Highlights

it’s clear that Harris had talent to fall back on that always seemed like it could help him cement a bigger role in Detroit. He was a former first-round pick out of Missouri back in 2017, and while he might not have lived up to the grade with the Dolphins, it’s clear he does offer some upside in the trenches. Harris has 6.5 career sacks, but 3 of those came when he was playing with the Falcons during the 2020 season. Harris also had put up 79 tackles, 4 passes defended and 1 fumble recovery in his career before joining the Lions.

Harris has yet to show signs of being a consistently elite pass rusher in the NFL throughout his early career, but managed to offer the Lions some help off the edge given the major need Detroit has at the spot. The Lions re-made their defense this past offseason, and in previous years the team did not show an ability to get after the quarterback. Harris helped that disappear himself with 7.5 sacks for the team during the 2021 season.

Here’s a look at his best work in Detroit so far:





Play



OLB Charles Harris Highlights | 2021 Season Watch highlights of Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris from the 2021 season. Subscribe to the Lions YT Channel: bit.ly/2OABzdx More Lions NFL Action: bit.ly/2oxtfjX #DetroitLions #Lions #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Lions: Visit detroitlions.com/ Follow: twitter.com/Lions Follow: instagram.com/detroitlionsnfl/ Like: facebook.com/DetroitLions 2022-01-24T14:55:54Z

Brandt and others saw how vital Harris was, which makes him a key player to mark for a return for the Lions. Whether or not it happens remains to be seen, but Detroit might be wise to listen to a Hall of Fame team builder and keep Harris around for the future.

READ NEXT: Lions Pushed to Add Ace Defender This Offseason