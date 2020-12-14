Lions Grades: Detroit’s Defense Needs Overhaul After Failures

The Detroit Lions won a game in improbable fashion in Week 13, but they were not as lucky in Week 14 with a much tougher opponent.

Entering this week’s game, the Green Bay Packers had looked inconsistent at times in several of their wins. The Lions did enough to hang around until halftime, but some tough busts in the second half of on the defensive side of the ball helped Green Bay do just enough to hold off a late Detroit rally.

So how do the Lions get graded for their close but no cigar effort? The grades aren’t nearly as bad as they have been during the past few weeks even in spite of the 31-24 defeat.

Lions’ Offense Grade vs. Packers

B

Detroit wasn’t consistent enough to get in the end zone a few more times to power what would have been another impressive win, but they did all they could in order to stay in the game and make things interesting. Detroit didn’t run the ball nearly well enough to get a win, and while they passed the ball consistently, the lack of a constant ground game may have hurt them in the end. Detroit also allowed 4 sacks and didn’t protect well on the afternoon, but the passing game was on point and has been for the last few weeks which is good to see. T.J. Hockenson and the wideouts are playing scrappy football

Lions’ Defense Grade vs. Packers

F

As good as the Lions have been on offense, they’ve been just as bad on the defensive side of things. The Lions got pushed around in the trenches and weren’t able to force any mistakes out of the Packers on offense in terms of fumbles or takeaways. They couldn’t get key stops and had bad penalties at times to prevent them from getting off the field. Injuries are playing a major role, but the Lions should be much better than they are on defense and an overhaul will be needed in the offseason.

Lions’ Special Teams Grade vs. Packers

A-

Detroit nearly executed a brilliant onside kick at the end of the game, and Matt Prater was good kicking the ball. Jamal Agnew also got loose for a long punt return for the first time in a few years. The Lions need their special teams to carry them at times, and once again they nearly helped them turn around a close game and pull it out. Brayden Coombs is doing a great job with this group and is earning a right to stick on a new staff as an elite special teams coach who can even grow with the team more in the future.

Lions’ Coaching Staff Grade vs. Packers

B-

Darrell Bevell is doing a good job to restore competency to the team. His challenge was a good call even if the league managed to get Marvin Jones’ near catch wrong. Offensively, the game plan was as good as could be expected. Defensively, the staff gets dragged down a bit, but still, the Lions have been a much more organized team under Bevell which is nice to see. It makes you wonder what would have happened had the Lions fired Matt Patricia a bit earlier.

