Lions-Jaguars Grades: Defense Sees Highest Mark Yet in 2020

The Detroit Lions were desperate for a little consistency to show itself this season, and finally it played out on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Offensively and defensively, the Lions stepped up and made a ton of plays in order to get them on the right foot. From start to finish the Lions were dominant and led 14-3 early, 17-3 at halftime and finished off a 34-16 victory in cruising fashion going away in the second half. This week, there was no second half meltdown to be found, which was a welcome sight to the fans.

As a result of this, the grades are excellent and make a huge bounce back off the bye for Detroit. Here’s a look at how they stack up after Week 6.

Lions Offense Grade vs. Jaguars

B+

The Lions managed to put together a solid day of rushing, blasting away 170 yards on the ground and perhaps discovering a new star in D’Andre Swift. The passing attack wasn’t elite by any means, but still managed to get T.J. Hockenson in the end zone, Kenny Golladay 105 yards through the air and Matthew Stafford his first touchdown ever against the Jaguars. The offensive line played decently given the adversity they faced and Darrell Bevell managed to have a good, consistent day. All told, it was a solid performance when the Lions needed it most off a bad performance in the second half of Week 4.

Lions Defense Grade vs. Jaguars

A-

Detroit’s defense has been much maligned this season, but this week, they were superb against Jacksonville. They suffocated a decent Jaguars ground attack only allowing 44 rushing yards. Detroit’s defense was also a solid +2 on the afternoon in the turnover margin and kept the big plays to a minimum. They were also able to put pressure on the pocket and used the blitz well. This season, it’s been more bad than good for the Lions, but the group deserves credit for showing up and playing a leading role in a win. It’s something to build on for sure moving forward.

Lions Special Teams Grade vs. Jaguars

A-

Interestingly, Jack Fox didn’t punt the football much at all, so he didn’t get his chance to show off his major leg. Matt Prater was solid kicking with the exception of a 57 yard miss which was aided by the wind in the stadium. Other than that, a solid day for this group who gets this grade only due to the miss. Still, a very flawless day for the Lions on special teams and they still have one of the best groups in the league.

Lions Coaching Grade vs. Jaguars

B+

The Lions staff deserves some credit for their ability to move the team forward off a tough entrance to the bye week and push them through while keeping their eye on the prize. The Lions had a good offensive and defensive game plan this week and looked very strong. Matt Patricia deserves credit for keeping the team together, and both of his coordinators played solid roles for the team.

READ NEXT: New Timeline Revealed for Potential Matt Patricia Firing