Proposed Trade Ships $45 Million Edge Rusher to Lions

With the 2023-24 NFL season officially complete, offseason rumors have begun to heat up around the league. One of the more interesting rumors surrounding the Detroit Lions is the possibility the team trades for Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Haason Reddick.

On February 13, Bleacher Report’s David Kenyon named the Lions one of five potential trade destinations for the 2022 second-team All-Pro pass rusher. Kenyon proposed the Lions offering a 2024 second-round pick and 2025 fourth-round choice for Reddick.

The second-round selection would be No. 61 overall in this year’s draft.

“If the Lions embrace a Super Bowl charge, they could send the 61st overall pick as the main asset for Reddick,” wrote Kenyon. “(Thanks to a previous trade, Detroit’s next selection would only be 12 spots later at No. 73 anyway).

“Detroit paced the NFL with a 28.2 pressure rate but ranked just 23rd in sacks with 41. Only two regular pass-rushers—edge Aidan Hutchinson (11.5) and defensive tackle Alim McNeill (5.0)—recorded more than three sacks.