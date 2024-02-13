Proposed Trade Ships $45 Million Edge Rusher to Lions

With the 2023-24 NFL season officially complete, offseason rumors have begun to heat up around the league. One of the more interesting rumors surrounding the Detroit Lions is the possibility the team trades for Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Haason Reddick.
On February 13, Bleacher Report’s David Kenyon named the Lions one of five potential trade destinations for the 2022 second-team All-Pro pass rusher. Kenyon proposed the Lions offering a 2024 second-round pick and 2025 fourth-round choice for Reddick.
The second-round selection would be No. 61 overall in this year’s draft.
“If the Lions embrace a Super Bowl charge, they could send the 61st overall pick as the main asset for Reddick,” wrote Kenyon. “(Thanks to a previous trade, Detroit’s next selection would only be 12 spots later at No. 73 anyway).
“Detroit paced the NFL with a 28.2 pressure rate but ranked just 23rd in sacks with 41. Only two regular pass-rushers—edge Aidan Hutchinson (11.5) and defensive tackle Alim McNeill (5.0)—recorded more than three sacks.
“Reddick would provide a massive boost to the defensive front, and the Lions have $40-plus million in space to accommodate him.”
Before the 2022 season, Reddick signed a 3-year, $45 million contract to join the Eagles.
In his first season with Philadelphia, he posted a career-high 16 sacks and 26 quarterback hits. Reddick also had a league-leading 5 forced fumbles on his way to second-team All-Pro.
Philadelphia Eagles to Trade Edge Rusher Haason Reddick This Offseason?
Interestingly, Kenyon released his list the same day that Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz reported that Reddick told him he never requested a trade from the Eagles.
“I would like to get an extension done here at home,” Reddick said to Schultz. “At no point did I ever tell the organization I wanted to be traded.”
On top of his admiration for the Eagles organization, Reddick is from the area. He was born in Camden, NJ and played college football at Temple.
But trade rumors still surround the veteran, and Reddick appeared to accept he has to keep his options open.
“Never asked for a trade,” Reddick posted on his X (Twitter account). “However, I do understand it’s a business. Preparing for whatever is next!
Reddick will have a $14.25 million base salary for the 2024 season. That’s the last year on his current deal, though, and he has no guaranteed money remaining on the contract.
Reddick began his career as the No. 13 overall pick for the Arizona Cardinals in the 2017 NFL draft. After three underwhelming seasons, Reddick broke out with 12.5 sacks in 2020.
He’s reached double-digits sacks every year since then.
In between playing for the Cardinals and Eagles, Reddick spent one season with the Carolina Panthers in 2021.
In 114 career NFL games, Reddick has posted 58 sacks, 410 combined tackles and 69 tackles for loss. He also has recorded 99 quarterback hits, 16 forced fumbles and 19 pass defenses.
Are the Detroit Lions a Fit for Reddick?
Bleacher Report has floated the Lions as a destination for Reddick previously. The Bleacher Report NFL scouting department first proposed Detroit acquiring Reddick the day after the Lions lost in the NFC championship game.
A pass rushing upgrade such as Reddick would make a lot of sense for the Lions. As Kenyon noted, the Lions created a lot of pressure on quarterbacks in 2023, but it didn’t lead to a ton of sacks. Detroit finished tied for 23rd in sacks with 41.
Adding Reddick to play opposite Aidan Hutchinson could transform the Lions into one of the best pass rushing units in the NFL. That should help the team’s pass defense, which was 27th in league last season.
The Lions have the salary cap space to offer Reddick a new contract. Furthermore, while the trade Kenyon proposed would mean Detroit parting with its second-round pick, the Lions have two third-round selections.
That would help offset the loss of the No. 61 overall choice.
If Reddick is indeed available, it makes a lot of sense for the Lions to be interested.