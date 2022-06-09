Halapoulivaati Vaitai Reveals Impressive Thought About Lions’ 2022 Line

The Detroit Lions have made no bones about their desire in recent years to build up their offensive line, and it looks as if the team has accomplished that mission in a big way.

Now, the Lions are a team that most folks figure has one of the best offensive fronts in the entire league. That’s a fact that Halapoulivaati Vaitai isn’t shy about sharing whatsoever.

Speaking to the media after practice on Wednesday, June 8, Vaitai seemed to have confidence in the line living up to expectations, and believes that with some health, the line can be fantastic in the league. That is especially true given the depth the team had last year.

“With five guys together, we played with a lot of guys last year and so we kind of already know how it goes. It’s about playing with the five guys we have now. It’s perfect,” Vaitai said. “We expect a lot of things, so (if) the next guy is up we’re expecting them to get the job done. If we stay healthy out there, we’ll be great. I mean the communication, the chemistry. I feel like we’re going to be one of the top offensive lines in the in the league.”

In terms of his own game, Vaitai has been getting healthier himself and is down to a healthy weight after changing some of his own habits. It’s something he sees as mattering a great deal for his own staying power.

“I’m 325. I just trying to eat cleaner, more protein, not so much fast food, just a lot of clean products. A lot of grass,” he revealed. “(Weigh) about 325, so I’m pretty consistent but all the inflammation from the fast food like Taco Bell or from Texas, you know Whataburger or Jack-In-The-Box. I used to abuse that, but not so much (now).”

Healthy in his own right, Vaitai has his sights set on a big season for Detroit’s line. That will be good news for the team if it plays out just as he expects on the field next season given what the team has already been able to create.

Lions’ Offensive Line Could Play Well for 2022

It might be a bold statement by some like Vaitai to call this group one of the best in the entire league, but it shows the confidence the Lions and others have to start the year, and with good reason. Detroit has a pair of solid tackles in Decker and Sewell, an elite center in Ragnow, a Pro Bowl guard in Jackson and a player who had a very strong bounce-back 2021 season in Vaitai. Along with the depth the team has found in the likes of Evan Brown, Ryan McCollum, Matt Nelson and Tommy Kraemer, there is no reason this can’t be the case almost immediately.

Detroit is taking on the look of a line that is hard to play against and has depth. Not only can they push people around in the run game, but they might be able to give their quarterback an elite pocket in 2022. If that is the case, advantage Lions next season in a big way as the linemen seem to know.

Vaitai’s Career Highlights & Statistics

Vaitai, out of TCU in college, is only 26 years old and has 20 career starts under his belt from his time with the Eagles which is where he started his career. Vaitai has also played in 55 NFL games in his career, and was a former fifth round pick of the Eagles from back in 2016.

Vaitai helped the Eagles win Super Bowl LII a few years back, and is an up and coming lineman in the league given these facts. A big selling point when he came to Detroit was his ability to play either tackle spot or guard, even though Vaitai is an offensive tackle by trade. In Detroit, he’s done a bit of both so far but been used at guard most regularly which is where he started in 2021. The results weren’t great early, but that could have plenty to do with his injury in 2020 given how he bounced back to start 15 games while looking solid.

Last season, Vaitai played well up front for the team amid a decent season for the offensive line all things considered. The Lions will be looking for more of that, and Vaitai thinks the team can easily deliver it.

