Lions Reveal Epic Hype Video for 2021 Season [WATCH]

The Detroit Lions have already made some sweeping changes heading into the 2021 season, and those moves should have folks revved-up by the time the new season officially begins.

Just in case the moves that have already been made within the front office and with the coaching staff don’t do the trick, though, the team has put together a brand new video to show off some of the biggest moves they’ve made while also getting fans ready for what’s to come next season on the field.

Here’s a look at the video:

Getting Lions fans ready for a new season is pretty easy to do under normal circumstances, but given all the excitement of this offseason, it’s likely plenty of fans are ready for there to be games to be played next week. Sadly, that’s not the case, so this video will simply have to do for the time being.

Seeing the vision of Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell play out will be thrilling for Lions fans in the weeks and months ahead, and certainly a reason for excitement.

Lions Making Big Changes This Offseason

Around Thanksgiving, the Lions committed to big change by firing head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn. It took a few months, but the team eventually landed on Brad Holmes as the replacement in the front office and Dan Campbell as the head coach. Additionally, the Lions added John Dorsey as a senior personnel executive and have hired a strong staff, with Anthony Lynn as the offensive coordinator, Aaron Glenn as the defensive coordinator and names such as Mark Brunell and Aubrey Pleasant joining the staff as well. After those moves were made, the team acted quickly and nabbed Jared Goff as well as a pair of first-round picks and a third-round pick in the much-anticipated Matthew Stafford trade.

Obviously, with the NFL Draft and free agency yet to come, the fun has only just begun for the Lions as it relates to what could be a busy offseason. There figures to be plenty of roster turnover, and that will be something for the fans to look for in the weeks and months ahead as some major elements change on the field for the team.

Lions 2021 Schedule Looks Difficult

Even though the prospect of a new season and change is exciting, the Lions will face some major roadblocks in terms of their schedule next season. Despite the fact the Lions finished in last place, their schedule looks pretty treacherous. The AFC North is loaded and features three high-rising teams in the Browns, Steelers and Ravens to go with a team that could have a bright future in the Bengals. Other that that, the Lions will tangle with the NFC West, which is another stacked division. Obviously, it will be tough to quantify how difficult Detroit’s schedule might be without knowing more about when and where the games are played. Still, it’s tough not to think about the daunting nature of the battles that loom.

The hope for the fans is this new direction can usher in a new way of thinking for the team and new excitement ahead of the 2021 season. That’s just what this video is intended to do.

