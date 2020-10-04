Lions Inactives: Veteran Cornerback Makes Long Awaited Return

The Detroit Lions have a chance to turn around their season with a win against the New Orleans Saints, and now, they’re also getting healthy.

This week, the Lions are able to get multiple players back from injury as they tangle with the Saints, and their offense and defense will be feeling the good beneficial effects of this. The good news? Desmond Trufant returns after missing time.

Here’s a look at this week’s inactives:

Lions Inactives Week 4

TE Hunter Bryant

S C.J. Moore

LB Elijah Lee

G Logan Stenberg

CB Chris Jones

Saints Missing Multiple Players

Tight end Jared Cook, defensive end Marcus Davenport, cornerback Janoris Jenkins, cornerback Marshon Lattimore, guard Andrus Peat and wideout Michael Thomas have all been ruled out of action. It’s a huge amount of players on the sidelines for New Orleans going into a vital game.

Michael Thomas OUT Sunday for Saints. New Orleans will also be without a number of other starters. pic.twitter.com/W6jC72g3Bz — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) October 2, 2020

Detroit, on the other hand, has multiple players questionable for the game but has been trending healthier in recent days. All of the players who are listed are starters and play a big role for the Saints, which figures to be a big advantage for Detroit this weekend.

Matt Patricia Warns Lions of Drew Brees

Though the team shares Detroit’s 1-2 record and Brees may not be as statistically dominating as he has been in the past, there’s still a greatness about the quarterback which allows him to operate as he always has through the years according to Matt Patricia.

Speaking to the media Thursday, Patricia was asked about Brees and said he still sees the same elements at play now which have made him one of the best quarterbacks in league history. As a result, he’s not ready to proclaim him washed up or past his prime whatsoever at this point.

Matt Patricia said he has the utmost respect for Drew Brees, and believes he still has everything in his game that’s made him successful. pic.twitter.com/ohpbYTZfPz — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) October 1, 2020

In his career against the Lions, Brees has been a dominant force, going 4-3 with 18 touchdowns and 2,246 yards passing. Brees is also 1-0 against Detroit in the postseason, so he’s been a classic tormentor for Lions fans, but one they can respect given the length and depth of his outstanding career.

Will this be Brees’ last battle with the Lions? It’s possible, as time waits for nobody in the NFL. Even if that’s the case, the challenge remains a stiff one this weekend as it relates to slowing down one of the league’s best to ever do it.

Detroit will have to step up to the plate on defense in order to better Brees again.

Lions vs. Saints Primer

Detroit and New Orleans will tangle at 1 p.m. EST on Fox Sports. The game will be broadcast by Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma and Shannon Spake who will handle sideline duties.

Coming into this game, the Lions will have to make sure that they can stop the veteran savvy of Drew Brees, who’s remains dangerous. The Lions have not sacked the quarterback much this year, so getting after Brees will be a significant goal for the team. Additionally, the Lions will have to get some great coaching from Matt Patricia to get them over the top, especially on the defensive side of the ball that he knows best. As a whole, the Lions started as a big underdog for this game, which is interesting given the injuries that have played out for both sides. The Lions are looking to salvage their 2020 start as are the Saints, who are trying to claw back to 2-2 to get back in the hunt this season.

With the revealing of these inactives, it’s almost time for Saints vs. Lions to kick Week 4 of the 2020 season.

