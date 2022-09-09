2 Key Lions Ruled Out, 2 Others Questionable for Week 1 vs. Eagles

The Detroit Lions had hoped they would cruise into the first week of the season healthy, but that’s simply not going to be the case again in 2022.

When the Lions get ready to line up for Week 1, the team will be down several impact players already, and the news isn’t good for a pair of other players.

Reserve guard Tommy Kraemer is out with a back injury, meaning he cannot be a part of the solution up front. Defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike is also out with a back injury that lingers on. Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu doesn’t look likely to play, while linebacker Julian Okwara is questionable, as is center Frank Ragnow.

Here’s a look at the designations for this week:

Tommy Kraemer, G. Out (Back)

Levi Onwuzurike, DL. Out (Back)

Ifeatu Melifonwu, S. Doubtful (Hamstring)

Julian Okwara, LB. Questionable (Hamstring)

Frank Ragnow, C. Questionable (Groin)

Chris Board, LB. In (Knee)

John Cominsky, DL. In (Illness)

Austin Seibert, K. In (Right Groin)

Obviously, the case to watch most is Ragnow. The Lions hope the center can play and get the job done up front so that there is not a pair of holes to replace up front on the line.

Ragnow did not practice Thursday, but was able to participate on Friday. That was good news for the Lions, who have seen an up and down week from the center.

The hope is that Ragnow can play, but that is firmly in question with these designations.

Ragnow Injury Trouble for Lions

In terms of elite centers, there are few players in the league who are getting the kind of decoration that Ragnow is early in his career.

Coming into this season, PFF had ranked him a top three center in the NFL. Many expected Ragnow to perhaps chase down another Pro Bowl or try for All-Pro nods this season. This was on the heels of a lost 2021 season when Ragnow was forced out with a foot injury and later foot surgery.

Prior to that trouble, Ragnow had been very durable, and has 49 starts to his credit in the NFL. That’s a good total, especially considering the physicality and demand of the position he plays in the league.

Being without Ragnow, who is also the de-facto quarterback of the offensive line, would be trouble for Detroit in terms of communication and signaling as well. Evan Brown is a solid replacement, but there’s only one Ragnow in terms of a top-line starter.

Lions’ Offensive Line Facing Shakeup

If Ragnow can’t play, the Lions may be forced to look at shaking things up along their front this week in an even bigger way in an attempt to have the best group on the field.

Already, some new wrinkles have been discussed, including moving Penei Sewell from tackle inside to guard. Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press wrote about this idea, which would allow the team to play swing tackle Matt Nelson in Sewell’s place on the right side.

Another idea that has been tinkered with? Putting Ragnow at guard if he could play, then playing reserve center Evan Brown in the middle of the line. Twentyman tweeted about that idea, which was presented at Campbell’s media availability. Also, the potential for a guard flip with Jonah Jackson and Logan Stenberg exists.

Campbell said the team is going to give Tommy Kraemer a look at RG. Will also look at Logan Stenberg, he would play LG and they'd move Jonah Jackson to RG. Could also move Ragnow to G and play Evan Brown at C. They've got options. — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) September 7, 2022

“Campbell said the team is going to give Tommy Kraemer a look at RG. Will also look at Logan Stenberg, he would play LG and they’d move Jonah Jackson to RG. Could also move Ragnow to G and play Evan Brown at C. They’ve got options,” Twentyman tweeted.

With Ragnow’s status uncertain before the game, though, that idea might have to hit the skids. That could mean more credence to the notion that reserves such as Brown and Logan Stenberg may play bigger roles this week.

Last year, Brown did decent playing center in Ragnow’s absence, so at the very least, the Lions have a spot of confidence in their reserve center if he does have to go.

Will he see the field or will Ragnow? Fans will have to stay tuned to see on Sunday morning.

READ NEXT: Bold Predictions for Lions 2022 Season