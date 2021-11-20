Lions Injury Designations: Detroit Likely to Have New Quarterback

The Detroit Lions are pushing toward a key contest against the Cleveland Browns in Week 11, and they will have to do so with some big changes to their lineup necessitated by injury.

Heading into this week, the Lions will be down a key offensive lineman, a starting defender and a running back who emerged on the scene in a big way in Week 10. They are also likely to be down a quarterback as well, making the task of finding their first win even more daunting.

The injury designations are in and they paint a tough picture for the Lions already, and it could get worse by game time. Here’s a look:

Lions Week 11 Injury Report vs. Browns

Jared Goff, Quarterback. No practice Wednesday, Thursday. Limited practice Friday (oblique). DOUBTFUL

Trey Flowers, Linebacker. No practice Wednesday, Thursday, Friday (knee). OUT

Jermar Jefferson, Running back. No practice Wednesday, Thursday, Friday (knee/ankle). OUT

Matt Nelson, Tackle. No practice Wednesday, Thursday, Friday (ankle).OUT

Austin Bryant, Linebacker. Limited practice Wednesday, full practice Thursday, Friday (shoulder). IN

D’Andre Swift, Running back. Limited practice Wednesday, Thursday. Full practice Friday (shoulder).IN

Tracy Walker, Safety. Limited practice Wednesday, Thursday. Full practice Friday (concussion).QUESTIONABLE

Jamaal Williams, Running back. Limited practice Wednesday, Thursday, Friday (thigh). QUESTIONABLE

Jerry Jacobs, Cornerback. Full practice Wednesday, Thursday, Friday (groin). IN

Taylor Decker, Tackle. Not listed Wednesday. No practice Thursday, Limited practice Friday (elbow). QUESTIONABLE

Trinity Benson, Wideout. Not listed Wednesday, Thursday. Limited practice Friday (knee). QUESTIONABLE

Goff is the headliner here for the Lions, and it looks as if Tim Boyle is indeed going to be the starter for Sunday’s game. Otherwise, the Lions will be down Flowers, Jefferson and Nelson, all of whom played a huge role in helping the team secure a Week 10 tie on the field. Decker being questionable also hurts. The Lions will have to hope that Swift, Walker, Williams and Jacobs can return to provide a boost in depth for the team as a whole. There’s enough to be concerned about.

Lions-Browns Primer

Earlier this season, it seemed as if the Lions and Browns would be two teams heading in opposite directions. Many believed the Browns would be Super Bowl contenders, and while it seemed like that would be the case, things have changed for them in a hurry this season. Cleveland sits at 5-5 on the season and is in desperate need of a bounce-back win after an ugly loss to New England. They may have injury problems with quarterback Baker Mayfield, who has struggled at times this season.

Detroit, on the other hand, has to feel good about where they are at after competing hard and earning a tie. The Lions’ offense looks to be able to run the ball well, and the defense is keeping the team competitive and in games. To that end, the Lions are improved as an 0-8-1 team and perhaps a bit better than their record might suggest. This will be a big challenge for the Browns as it relates to not overlooking a hungry team that can sneak up on opponents this year.

Injury may end up playing a big role in whether or not the Lions can make anything happen, and they have some big ones to remember this weekend.

