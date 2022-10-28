Lions Set to Welcome Back Multiple Contributors for Week 8 Clash

The Detroit Lions have been down some key weapons on offense, but finally, the team is going to achieve a bit of health no matter how temporary it might be.

This week, the Lions are heading into battle against the Miami Dolphins, and will have the likes of D’Andre Swift back in the mix. Late on Friday, October 28, it was revealed that Swift would be in for the Lions on Sunday. Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press pointed out he was not on the team’s injury report, which means he’s likely in.

No injury designation for D’Andre Swift so he’s good to go Sunday for the Lions — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) October 28, 2022

“No injury designation for D’Andre Swift so he’s good to go Sunday for the Lions,” Birkett tweeted.

While Swift was not on the list, there were plenty of other names who did crack it for Detroit. Still, it seems as if the team is going to be in much better shape on offense. Swift was lost for the last four weeks with an ankle injury, and while he tried to go in Week 7, he couldn’t get it done.

Back and ready to go, it will be fun to see if Swift can add an element of speed and playmaking that has been missing from the Detroit offense. The Lions have needed what Swift brings in all of their losses, so hearing that he is geared for a comeback is significant.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Poised for Lions’ Comeback, Too

Shelved during the game last week with what looked like a concussion, it turns out St. Brown didn’t sustain a brain injury during the game even though it looked as if he did.

This week, St. Brown was able to push through protocol and could be trending in the right direction toward playing himself during the game. On Friday, October 28,

Campbell said Amon-Ra St. Brown is also trending toward playing Sunday as he works through concussion protocol. — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) October 28, 2022

“Campbell said Amon-Ra St. Brown is also trending toward playing Sunday as he works through concussion protocol,” Twentyman tweeted.

While it was frustrating for the Lions to lose St. Brown early in last week’s game, it may have bought them time with his ankle injury. Now that it’s been established he is not dealing with a brain injury, the team can hopefully move forward with a halthier St. Brown in the weeks ahead.

Lions’ Week 8 Injury Designations

Once again this week, the Lions are a dinged-up team with multiple players out. Unfortunately, most of those players are on the defense, a group which has been very hampered by injury and inconsistently lately.

Here’s a look at the final injury designations heading into the weekend for the team:

DeShon Elliott, S. Out (Finger)

Charles Harris, DL. Out (Groin)

Mike Hughes, CB. Out (Knee)

Chase Lucas, CB. Out (Ankle)

Ifeatu Melifonwu, S. Out (Ankle)

Matt Nelson, T. Out (Calf)

Jonah Jackson, G. Questionable (Neck)

Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR. Questionable (Concussion Protocol)

Taylor Decker, T. Neck (In)

Will Harris, CB. Hip (In)

T.J. Hockenson, TE. Knee (In)

Frank Ragnow, C. Foot (In)

Josh Reynolds, WR. Knee (In)

D’Andre Swift, RB. Ankle/Shoulder (In)

The Lions will want to watch and see what happens with Jackson and St. Brown, though as mentioned, it seems St. Brown will be more on track to play in this game. Having Jackson would be important as well going against a solid defensive front from Miami.