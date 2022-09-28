Lions’ Entire Offense Facing Major Injury Hurdle for Week 4 Matchup

The Detroit Lions have endured plenty to start the 2022 season, and for their next trick, they could be forced to go without nearly their entire offense.

Though the team’s offensive front and defense have sustained plenty of body blows, it’s now become unfortunately clear that the skill positions will be the next to get slammed. At practice on Wednesday, September 28, the team was devoid plenty of impact players.

As Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press tweeted, the Lions were down six impact starters on offense, with potentially a seventh on the way.

Dan Campbell said no Jonah Jackson, Frank Ragnow, TJ Hockenson, D'ANdre Swift, Amon-Ra St. Brown or Josh Reynolds at pratice today. DJ CHark questionable

“Dan Campbell said no Jonah Jackson, Frank Ragnow, TJ Hockenson, D’Andre Swift, Amon-Ra St. Brown or Josh Reynolds at practice today. DJ Chark questionable,” Birkett tweeted.

While Chark ended up practicing, the Lions had another key weapon in kicker Austin Seibert sidelined in addition to defensive back Bobby Price.

Add Bobby Price and Austin Seibert to the list of Lions not practicing today. DJ Chark was a participant

“Add Bobby Price and Austin Seibert to the list of Lions not practicing today. DJ Chark was a participant,” Birkett tweeted.

That group constitutes a lot of experience for the Lions, which sets up possible trouble for the impending Week 4 matchup against Seattle. Detroit’s offense has had a huge start to the season, but subtracting just a few of these weapons from the mix could put the team in a very desperate spot.

The good news? The Lions don’t have to play midweek, and there’s a lot of time for the team to come through these early woes by the time Sunday rolls around. Even such, it is very disconcerting for the team to be facing these problems just a year after sustaining a mass exodus thanks to injuries.

Lions Week 4 Injury Report

Here’s a look at how the injury report stacks up for the Lions coming into Week 4 on the field.

As the numbers and players show, the Lions are heading into a bit of a desperate spot this week.

Chris Board, LB. No practice (Knee)

John Cominsky, DL. No practice (Wrist)

T.J. Hockenson, TE. No practice (Foot)

Jonah Jackson, G. No practice (Finger)

Bobby Price, CB. No practice (Shin)

Frank Ragnow, C. No practice (Foot)

Josh Reynolds, WR. No practice (Ankle)

Austin Seibert, K. No practice (Right Groin)

Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR. No practice (Ankle)

D’Andre Swift, RB. No practice (Ankle/Shoulder)

DJ Chark, WR. Limited practice (Ankle)

Heading toward Friday afternoon and the injury designations, it will be important to keep the closest eye on the offensive side of the ball. It feels safe to proclaim that Swift isn’t likely to play, and St. Brown would have to show some big strides between now and Sunday to be considered a lock. The situations with Hockenson, Ragnow, Jackson and Reynolds will all likely remain up in the air until Friday and then game time.

Lions Have Endured Frustrating Week of Injuries

It’s been another tough week for the Lions in a string of them thus far related to injuries.

Already, the team was dealing with a PUP list full of young and veteran defenders, all of whom the team was counting on to make an impact on the field. While some are trending toward getting back in the mix, the team has lost more players in the meantime.

Safety Tracy Walker has now been lost for the season with an Achilles injury, and the week before, John Cominsky underwent surgery. D’Andre Swift might be set to miss some time with an ankle and shoulder injury. While wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown’s injury doesn’t look as serious, the team may elect to be careful with him, as well.

Just about the only players not hurting on offense are quarterback Jared Goff and running back Jamaal Williams. At this point, the Lions may have to place those guys in bubble wrap given they could ill-afford to miss them on top of this.

It’s a tough start to the 2022 season for the Lions, and things might get worse before they get better, especially for the offense.

