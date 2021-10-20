Lions Injury Report: Key Pass Catcher out Wednesday Practice

The Detroit Lions are pushing through to the middle point of the 2021 NFL season, and as they do, they continue to fight the injury bug in a major way.

Detroit sustained a tough loss in Week 6 on the field, but they may have sustained some additional bumps and bruises that could make it very hard to compete in Week 7. As a whole, the Lions have multiple players dinged-up ahead of a big game against the Los Angeles Rams, and the health of one of their biggest pass-catching weapons is firmly in question.

What does this week’s injury report look like? Here’s a look at what the Lions are contending with as they get set to head back on the road.

Lions Week 7 Injury Report vs. Rams

Jason Cabinda, Fullback. No practice Wednesday (hip).

T.J. Hockenson, Tight end. No practice Wednesday (knee).

Nick Williams, Defensive end. No practice Wednesday (knee).

Michael Brockers, Defensive end. Limited practice Wednesday (shoulder).

Trey Flowers, Linebacker. Limited practice Wednesday (knee).

Charles Harris, Linebacker. Limited practice Wednesday (hip/oblique).

Will Harris, Safety. Limited practice Wednesday (rib).

D’Andre Swift, Running back. Limited practice Wednesday (groin).

For this game, it will be very important for Lions fans to watch the health of Hockenson. Detroit doesn’t have anyone to catch the ball at wide receiver who is consistent, and in Week 6, Hockenson led the team with 74 receiving yards. Subtracting him from the offense would be a big blow for the Lions, who need help playmaking and catching the football. Defensively, the Lions have a concern with Williams, who left the game on Sunday with injury and did not return. It looks as if the defensive lineman could see his status up in the air come game time this week. Otherwise, the Lions will hope for Swift, Harris and Flowers to be able to shake off their ailments as well.

Lions-Rams Week 7 Primer

Ahead of this week’s game, nobody could blame folks for not feeling too great about the Lions chances of avoiding a blowout loss. This season, the Lions are 0-6, and more than that, they’ve had a tough time with injuries, having 14 total players on injured reserve at this point in the season. Those players are some of their biggest impact-makers on offense and defense, with the likes of center Frank Ragnow, linebacker Romeo Okwara, wideout Quintez Cephus and cornerback Jeff Okudah all missing for the team. As a result, the roster has been depleted and the team’s offense is struggling in a big way to score. By contrast, the Rams are one of the best teams in football on both sides of the field. They maintain a top 10 offense, and have a top 10 rush defense in the league.

This week, the Lions might need a miracle to be able to keep up, and they will also have to hope their team can stay healthy in a big way before the game.

