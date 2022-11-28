Lions Expected to Get Key Offensive, Defensive Starters Back Week 13

The Detroit Lions have been one of the most dinged-up teams in the NFL, but finally, it seems that run is going to come to a bit of a halt, at least temporarily.

While the team felt the effects of having guard Jonah Jackson and cornerback Jeff Okudah in Week 12, that duo is likely to be back on the field for Week 13 after progressing through concussion protocol.

Speaking to the media on Monday, November 28, Dan Campbell revealed that both Okudah and Jackson should return to the field this week to help boost the team’s offense and defense. As Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press tweeted, some good names are coming back into the fold.

Campbell said Jerry Jacobs is not in concussion protocol. Lions expect to have Jonah Jackson and Jeff Okudah back on Sunday. — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) November 28, 2022

“Campbell said Jerry Jacobs is not in concussion protocol. Lions expect to have Jonah Jackson and Jeff Okudah back on Sunday,” Birkett tweeted.

Specifically, Campbell also confirmed in the presser that Jacobs was not in protocol, so he will be good to go. The other duo has progressed through well for the team, apparently.

Play

Head Coach Dan Campbell speaks to the media on November 28 Hear from Head Coach Dan Campbell as he speaks to the media on Nov. 28, 2022 Subscribe to the Lions YT Channel: bit.ly/2OABzdx More Lions NFL Action: bit.ly/3epKf5l #DetroitLions #Lions #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Lions: Visit detroitlions.com/ Follow: twitter.com/Lions Follow: instagram.com/detroitlionsnfl/ Like: facebook.com/DetroitLions 2022-11-28T19:26:46Z

“Jerry’s not in protocol, so he’s good. The other two are in phase three, or going through phase three. Provided there’s no setback, I think it’s optimistic to have Jonah (Jackson) and (Jeff) Okudah (for Sunday),” Campbell said.

The returns will be big news for the Lions, who will need all hands on deck to continue to help the team push for an unlikely playoff birth over the last month of the year. Especially on defense, the Lions will need all the help they can get.

Okudah Missed Week 12 With Concussion

The injury to Okudah in Week 11 was a tough one for the Lions, and it got even tougher with the news that was revealed by the team soon after Okudah exited.

As the team’s public relations account tweeted, Okudah was ruled out with a concussion and would not come back in the game against the Giants.

#Lions Injury Update: CB Jeff Okudah, Concussion Protocol, Out — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) November 20, 2022

“Lions Injury Update: CB Jeff Okudah, Concussion Protocol, Out,” the team tweeted at the time.

For Detroit, this represented a huge blow for the team. Okudah has been fantastic in the secondary for the Lions, and without him in the game, Detroit’s defense had trouble against the high-flying Bills. The Lions did alright to hold their head above water most of the day, but in the end, suffered from more depth problems and allowed some big completions late in the game.

Okudah couldn’t turn things around in time to return Thursday, but this week, he’s had enough time to recuperate in time to rally health-wise.

Jacobs’ Injury News Major Positive for Lions

In terms of Jacobs, he went out late with injury against Buffalo, and the fear was the gritty young cornerback had a concussion. Clearly, with this news, that wasn’t the case, which is excellent for the Lions.

Since coming back, Jacobs has been an important piece to spark the team’s underrated secondary. His solid game against Aaron Rodgers in Week 9 sparked the Lions, and Jacobs was playing well against the Bills until injury struck.

Jacobs had been frustrating Stefon Diggs, and when he went out, Diggs came alive in the game. Not having Jacobs may have been the difference between Detroit winning and losing the game in the late stages considering all the big plays Diggs ended up making.

At the very least, the trio of Jacobs, Okudah and Jackson will help by providing the team better depth at key spots on the field. Depth has been a problem for the Lions this year, so this is certainly great news.