Lions Cornerback Recruits Jalen Ramsey: ‘We Can Do Some Great Things’

The Detroit Lions have some major offseason needs, and none seems to be bigger at the moment than the one at cornerback.

So far, the Lions have shown to have a major need at the position, and have been speculated to have some interest in addressing it in a major way once the offseason gets going.

One player that has made plenty of headlines is Jalen Ramsey, who could find himself on the trading block soon. If the Los Angeles Rams want to get rid of Ramsey, the Lions could be an easy suitor given their need at the spot and the connection with the front offices.

Some players don’t want to wait around and see if the team pounces on Ramsey, however, and have taken to seeing if they might influence the top cornerback to be interested in Detroit early on in the process.

One such player is Jerry Jacobs, who is one of Detroit’s top cornerbacks. Jacobs wants to see the position improve this offseason, and has taken to trying to woo Ramsey in order to seal the deal of the team’s improvement at the spot.

As Jacobs said to Ramsey on Twitter, there should be no reason to wait on joining the team, especially given some of the damage they can do.

🤷🏾‍♂️What we waiting on ……. @jalenramsey we can do some great things in the D, my guy trust and believe that!!!!💺🚫 — Jerry Jacobs (@_luhjerry) February 26, 2023

“What we waiting on Jalen Ramsey we can do some great things in the D, my guy trust and believe that!!!!,” Jacobs tweeted.

After that tweet, Jacobs had to laugh at himself and admit that he simply has to try and make his pitch to an elite player like Ramsey to recruit him for the team.

Lmaoooo at this point we just gotta recruit Jalen ahh😂😂😂😂 — Jerry Jacobs (@_luhjerry) February 26, 2023

“Lmaoooo at this point we just gotta recruit Jalen ahh,” Jacobs tweeted.

Regardless, the words from the cornerbacks can’t hurt one bit. The Lions have shown Ramsey plenty of love so far in the process, and given the team needs a game-changing cornerback, he could be atop Detroit’s list.

That is true as much for plenty of the players as it is for the team, it seems.

Insider: Lions Involved Within Ramsey Trade Talks

Kidding aside, the Lions could be a team that is involved early within Ramsey’s market. That tidbit was according to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, who discussed Ramsey on SportsCenter on Sunday, February 26.

As uStadium tweeted after hearing Fowler’s bit on the show, the Lions have been a team that has come up early in trade talks for Ramsey along with the Las Vegas Raiders, though it figures to be a crowded market for his services in the days ahead.

#Lions and #Raiders were the two teams mentioned by @JFowlerESPN for #Rams CB Jalen Ramsey. Fowler says Ramsey should have a solid amount of interest on the trade market. — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) February 26, 2023

“Lions and Raiders were the two teams mentioned by Jeremy Fowler for Rams CB Jalen Ramsey. Fowler says Ramsey should have a solid amount of interest on the trade market,” the site tweeted.

Ramsey, it has been speculated, is looking for a new contract, and as Pro Football Talk reported, a part of a trade for him is likely to be a new deal for the stud defensive back.

“There was talk before the 2022 season about Ramsey getting a new deal, but he still had four years left at the time. Now, with three years left, he likely wants a new deal — and he may be getting a new team in order to make that happen,” Mike Florio wrote in the piece.

At this point, the Lions have around $25 million in cap space after a Michael Brockers release. There is always the chance for the Lions to open up more money in the days ahead with other moves.

Paying Ramsey isn’t likely to be a huge issue for the Lions if they want him as part of the back end for the future and are committed to a deal. As of now, it seems the team is at least interested in having conversations about that.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Also Recruiting Ramsey

It isn’t just defenders that want to see Ramsey in the mix for the Lions. Offensive stars realize what he can do to support the team as well.

Wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown can be counted as one such person, and started off a recent edition of his podcast on The 33rd Team with his brother Equanimeous St. Brown with a bit of a message to Ramsey.

As he said, there could be a bit of an obvious connection between the sides. If he’s interested in talking about the Lions, the time to talk could soon come about.

Play

Video Video related to lions cornerback recruits jalen ramsey: ‘we can do some great things’ 2023-02-26T11:32:34-05:00

“You know I keep seeing these Jalen Ramsey (rumors). They might release him or how that’s going to work. I know you played with (Jared) Goff before. Detroit might seem like a landing spot for you my guy so, talk to me,” St. Brown says to start the show.

Ramsey has been the subject of plenty of rumors in recent weeks, and if any move is made, the Lions could be a team interested thanks to the fact that they need some major help on the back end this offseason.

Given his status as a perennial Pro Bowl player from 2017 to 2021 who also has 19 interceptions in the NFL and a Super Bowl ring, the fit could be natural for Detroit. Ramsey would arguably be the best cornerback the Lions have had since Darius Slay, or perhaps even before that with Dre Bly.

Time will tell if anything plays out, but it’s clear the Lions players are trying to influence his thinking early on in trade talks.