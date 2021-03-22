Lions Get Insane Deal With New Jamaal Williams Contract

The Detroit Lions have been making some great moves this offseason, and that was the theme as the team pushed through the first week of the offseason.

With free agency now the focus, the Lions have begun to see what they can do in terms of getting new players under contract. With limited funds, the biggest thing to watch was the types of deals the Lions could get in terms of new contracts.

Already, Detroit’s done well thus far to get some positive deals, and perhaps their best came with running back Jamaal Williams. Recently, the team convinced Williams to jump ship from the Green Bay Packers to the Lions, and didn’t have to pay him a ton of money to be able to do so.

As a whole, the Lions are only paying Williams a $1.6 million dollar cap hit in 2021. That raises to $4.3 million in 2022. Obviously, still a very good deal for the team.

From Roster Management System, some details on Jamaal Williams' 2-year, $7 million deal. 2021: $1 million base (fully guaranteed), $1.625 mil cap hit. 2022: $3.75 mil base ($1 mil fully gtd). Cap hit $4.375 mil. $1 million escalator based on 2021 play. (Dead money $1.625 mil) — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) March 18, 2021

Detroit wants Williams to chip in and provide them depth in the backfield, and this signing should prove excellent for that. Combine it with the price, and it’s hard not to see the upside here.

Williams’ Stats and Fit With Lions

Running back depth has been an issue that Williams has had to fight through in Green Bay, but for years, the runner has been a key part of the mix and a durable runner. With his role all but being replaced by A.J. Dillon, the Lions could find a way to work Williams into the mix and add some power to their rushing game. Williams has rushed for 1,985 yards and 10 touchdowns in his career and could be the type of player that lends some depth to the Detroit ground attack and the new physical mindset they want to embody. At 26, he still has plenty of life left in his legs as well.

During his career, Williams has run well against the Lions, with 325 yards and 1 touchdown against Detroit. That’s the most production in terms of yards that Williams has enjoyed against any team he’s played, making this a situation where the team he most often beats is getting him to join.

Lions Offensive Changes Should Benefit Williams

Why did the Lions sign Williams in the end? He’s one of the best pass blockers in the entire NFL, and he is the type of back that can help out a team which needs to find a way to build a physical presence out of their backfield. New offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn has maintained he wants to run the ball plenty to help set up play action passing, and new running back coach Duce Staley has spoken openly about the need for pass blockers in his running back room. Williams will fit in a major way with this in mind, and will offer the team a solid 1-2 punch with D’Andre Swift and Kerryon Johnson as well. His physical mindset will help Detroit’s offense turn over the new leaf they are looking for.

Williams coming to Detroit won’t make a ton of headlines, but it’s the kind of move the Lions can really benefit from when they get back on the field in 2021. That is especially true when taking the reported cost into account for the signing.

