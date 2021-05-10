‘You Better Watch Out:’ Jamaal Williams Sends Message to Lions’ Opponents

The Detroit Lions added one of the most dynamic players to their locker room this offseason in running back Jamaal Williams, and already, the runner is making his presence felt.

Not only is Williams ready to bring it on the field for his new team, but he’s ready to start sending a message about the Lions as well, and what the team hopes to do in the future.

Speaking on the NFL Network, Williams was asked about what he is feeling about the fit of his new team, and it’s clear he is very ready to get going on a new season. As he explained, don’t be surprised if the Lions make life quite miserable on the opposition next season.

Jamaal Williams spoke with NFL Now. This is what I'm talking about. "Watch out for the Lions because we're coming with that fire. You're gonna have your hands full with us. It's different here in Detroit. We're coming to play. #OnePride 🦁 pic.twitter.com/rJTclTXm3I — Mike Archambeau #OnePride DETROITLIONSvsEVERYBODY (@archambeaum3) May 8, 2021

Williams said:

“I feel like everybody that came on, the players that are there still, the coaches, the staff. Everybody’s got that mindset that we’re ready to go. We’re ready to show people we’re about. When we get on the same page and everybody has that same mindset of, we don’t care who you is, you better watch out for the Lions because we’re coming with fire, we’ll be fighting all the way to the last quarter, the last second, every play. You’re really going to have your hands full with us. And we’re really going to execute to the last whistle. It’s going to be a hard-fought game every time you play the Detroit Lions for real.”

That mindset is something that has been discussed from the top levels of the team, so it’s good to see it translating to the players. Williams is going to be a fan-favorite thanks to his candor and honesty, so it’s nice to see him laying the groundwork for what kind of team he wants to see.

Safe to say fans will love this idea for the Lions as well.

Lions Running Back Changes Benefit Williams

This past week, the Lions dumped Kerryon Johnson, and that move will only serve to get a hungry Williams even more involved in the offense. This season, he figures to share carries with D’Andre Swift, and was expecting to have to contend with Johnson as well. Now, Williams will be the second back in the offense and will be able to know what to expect going into the season. That should provide him a big boost to be able to come in and make a huge impact on the roster.

Having a defined role will help Williams to come in and make a big impact on the roster, so it will be interesting to see what he can do with a new team.

Williams’ Stats and Fit With Lions

Running back depth has been an issue that Williams has had to fight through in Green Bay, but for years, the runner has been a key part of the mix and a durable runner. With his role all but being replaced by A.J. Dillon, the Lions could find a way to work Williams into the mix and add some power to their rushing game. Williams has rushed for 1,985 yards and 10 touchdowns in his career and could be the type of player that lends some depth to the Detroit ground attack and the new physical mindset they want to embody. At 26, he still has plenty of life left in his legs as well.

During his career, Williams has run well against the Lions, with 325 yards and 1 touchdown against Detroit. That’s the most production in terms of yards that Williams has enjoyed against any team he’s played.

Now, it’s cool to see him wanting to make life difficult on the other teams the Lions will play.

