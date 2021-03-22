Free Agent Defector Makes Strong Statement to Packers After Exit

The Detroit Lions stole a couple Green Bay Packers players in NFL free agency, and in the case of running back Jamaal Williams, they stole a fan favorite.

Williams was embraced from the moment he stepped foot in Green Bay, and that created a comfortable situation for the running back in his former city. It was to the point where Williams didn’t necessarily want to leave given the fact that he was “all-in” on the Packers.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Williams explained that even though he felt that way, the team clearly had other plans for him, which led him to have to test the market.

Jamaal Williams said he was disappointed the Packers let him walk. "I was just all-in for Green Bay. … I wanted to stay there." But: "I already think of myself as my own main character in my own anime show. … And I’m hitting another chapter. The chapter of the Lions, baby." pic.twitter.com/8uGKtUWGbS — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) March 22, 2021

He said:

“I was just all-in for Green Bay. That’s how it’s supposed to be when you’re on a team. You have to be all-in for what you believe in. I was for the team, do whatever I can and I wanted to stay there, but the way things happened, it just happened. You got to keep going with your journey.”

That being said, Williams is thrilled to be heading to Detroit where he can now star as a Lion. In the immediate aftermath, his comments on Twitter showed how fired up he was to join the team, and Williams seconded that in his presser, saying he was ready for the next chapter of his story with the Lions.

It’s clear with these comments the Lions could be getting a super-motivated player in Williams, especially two times a year against a major rival.

Williams Wasn’t Shy About Signing With Lions

Given the loyalty to the Packers and his potential desire to stay, did that set up an awkward situation for the running back when he left in free agency? Not exactly. As Williams confirmed, he was simply looking to find a place where he felt fit him best when all was said and done and not worried about signing with another NFC North foe to avoid the Packers.

Williams told the media:

“I didn’t really put much into that. I was really just trying to find a place that was going to use me and let me be able to show my abilities and come in and help the team out like I know how to. It was mostly just I wanted to go wherever was going to fit me; Detroit was the team that fit me.”

Detroit needed depth at running back and after getting a close-up view at Williams thrashing them the last few seasons on the ground, they decided to be the team to chase after him. Obviously, that seems to be something he appreciates given his first comments.

it will be fun to see Williams handle matchups against Green Bay in 2021 knowing this.

Williams’ Stats and Fit With Lions

Running back depth has been an issue that Williams has had to fight through in Green Bay, but for years, the runner has been a key part of the mix and a durable runner. With his role all but being replaced by A.J. Dillon, the Lions could find a way to work Williams into the mix and add some power to their rushing game. Williams has rushed for 1,985 yards and 10 touchdowns in his career and could be the type of player that lends some depth to the Detroit ground attack and the new physical mindset they want to embody. At 26, he still has plenty of life left in his legs as well.

During his career, Williams has run well against the Lions, with 325 yards and 1 touchdown against Detroit. That’s the most production in terms of yards that Williams has enjoyed against any team he’s played, making this a situation where the team he most often beats is getting him to join.

Williams may have been all-in on the Packers, but he’s a member of the Lions now.

