Jamaal Williams Glad Lions Nabbed Him From Packers: ‘I Got a Rebound’

As usual, there will be plenty of subplots as the Detroit Lions get set to take on the Green Bay Packers in primetime, but quite possibly the best remains Jamaal Williams’ return to Lambeau Field.

The former Packers running back was a stud in his time with the team, rushing for 1,985 yards and 10 touchdowns. This past offseason, however, the team elected to move on from Williams, and it’s something which the running back clearly remembers as he gets set to take on his former team for the first time since the divorce.

Speaking with the media this week on Thursday, September 16 in an interview posted to DetroitLions.com, Williams was asked about the exit from Green Bay one more time. As he said, it wasn’t exactly his choice to leave, but once he was forced out, he found a very soft landing in Detroit.

“Y’all act like I left on my own, golly, I didn’t do it. Shoot, if I could have stayed, I could have stayed. If I can’t, they didn’t want me,” Williams said honestly. “Like that ex-girlfriend, shoot, I gotta go. But I got a rebound, it was the Lions, they picked me up. Now they’re feeding me good, taking me to dinners. One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.”

As always, Williams is an open book and funny in his responses. Amongst that, however, he also showed some wisdom. As he said, rejection happens, making finding a way to move on a premium in life.

“I’m just having fun. It’s part of life. You’re going to have those rejections, you’re going to get turned down, people ain’t going to want you, but when you get your shot and opportunity again from people who will give you your shot, you got to take that opportunity, be grateful for it and make it count,” he told the media.

So far, it’s clear that Williams is making that opportunity count in Detroit given his work last week which included 110 all-purpose yards and 1 rushing touchdown. With the game coming up in a familiar place, will Williams entertain the thought of doing the Lambeau leap if he gets in the end zone?

“I mean, I might honestly. I might just jump into some Lions fans. But I still might Lambeau leap. I’m thinking about it,” he said with a smile.

Just another reason to stay tuned on Monday night.

Jamaal Williams Credits Lions’ Offensive Front for Start

The Lions have enjoyed a resurgence of sorts running the ball so far this season, and the reason could have plenty to do with the team’s offensive line. After D’Andre Swift credited that group after Week 1, Williams took time out during his press conference to do the same.

“My lineman were pushing people. Very sad we ain’t got (Taylor) Decker out there with us right now, but our linemen are doing a great job. In that first game they were moving people, getting people out of the way and make it easy to see the holes and really just having fun running the ball. Unfortunately we had to get away from the running game but if we had stayed wth it we would have kept pounding and pounding the ball. Just looking forward to running ball and keep having fun with my teammates, my lineman and really, just trying to make sure we make them look good.”

The team’s line got some excellent push on the day and allowed Williams and Swift to do some damage on the ground. While the pair only rushed for 93 total yards and 1 score, they hit multiple big creases with runs and the running backs looked more effective than they have in years past for the Lions.

Williams Looking Forward to Being ‘More Explosive’ for Lions

In terms of his own game specifically, Williams was pleased with the start, but admitted that he feels as if he is still getting comfortable and learning his way within the offense. When he does that, Williams believes he will be even better within the team’s offense.

“I feel like it was a good first week, really seeing things I didn’t get to see before, but the more and more I get to see these situations I’m in and how I get to run the ball, I feel like I will become more explosive and I’ll be able to do more,” Williams said. “I’m just excited. I’m just grateful to be on this team, grateful for my linemen, everybody that blocks, receivers. Me and (D’Andre) Swift, we’re really just having fun out there.”

It’s fun that Lions fans and likely Williams himself hopes to see come at the expense of an old rival in Week 2.

