Jamaal Williams Hands out Epic Veteran Gift to Lions’ Offense [LOOK]

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams has one of the best personalities on the entire team, and he’s never afraid to show his fun side.

Multiple times this season after he has gotten into the end zone, Williams has gotten busy with the dance moves, proving that he not only has talent but a flair for the dramatic as well.

Now, Williams is celebrating his teammates by passing out quite possibly the best veteran gift ever distributed by a player. As Colton Pouncey of The Athletic showed in a tweet, Williams managed to gift his team a very awesome robe with his image included.

Jamaal Williams got the entire offense (players and coaches) custom robes with cartoon images of him flexing as a veteran gift. Jonah Jackson confirmed they’re comfortable: pic.twitter.com/1aQ7nVn0xX — Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) December 1, 2022

The close-up proves that the robe did indeed nail Williams and his iconic pose from this season.

It’s long been clear that Williams is a one of a kind player and personality. This fun gift and gesture only serves to prove that in a bigger way.

Williams Had Funny Celebration vs. Minnesota

Back in Week 3, Williams scored a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings and then gyrated in the end zone with an awesome dance. The celebration cost the team a penalty, which Williams was unhappy about.

DON'T DO EM LIKE THAT JAMAAL LOL pic.twitter.com/iLkKjHlKd1 — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) September 25, 2022

Speaking after the game to the media, Williams discussed his reaction to the celebration penalty. As he said, he was surprised to draw the flag given he has gotten away with it in the past.

Lions at Vikings postgame media availability Hear from select Lions players following the Week Three game against the Vikings. 0:00 – 3:34 – RB Jamaal Williams 3:35 – 6:13 – CB Amani Oruwariye 6:14 – 9:33 – T Taylor Decker Subscribe to the Lions YT Channel: bit.ly/2OABzdx #DetroitLions #Lions #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Lions: Visit detroitlions.com/ Follow: twitter.com/Lions Follow:… 2022-09-26T02:45:00Z

“I’m like, ‘did they just flag me for doing the dance that I’ve been doing literally forever?’ Before Key and Peele, before all the hip stuff, I’ve been doing this forever so now my stuff is correlated to (a penalty?) Nothing against them, you know, but that’s mine. My hips. It’s not even thrusting, it’s more like a wave. Mine is a wave, that’s why I should get away with it. I’ve been getting away with it all these years but now they want to bust me for it,” Williams admitted.

As Williams said, the worst part at the time was the reality that he let the team down with a penalty.

“I was pissed. I was sad and disappointed in myself because I gave the team up an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and it’s just like ‘damn.’ It really stamped my mood a little bit, but everybody was like ‘forget about it, just keep pushing’ but it still sucks though,” he said.

What doesn’t suck is Williams’ sense of humor, and also his comedic timing. His fun dances and celebrations will now be immortalized forever on the robe.

Williams’ Gesture Shows Team Leadership

Always classy to the end, Williams has pointed out several times that what he is doing on the field in 2022 couldn’t be possible without the help of his teammates. He routinely credits the offensive line for paving his way on touchdowns, and has maintained that his scores are their scores, too.

All of this only serves to prove how valuable Williams is as a team leader for the Lions, and why the team should make re-signing him their first move this offseason when the running back is a free agent.

While many folks will ignore the impact of such a gesture, Williams is the kind of guy who keeps a locker room loose. He has become one of the vocal leaders of the team, and these kind of acts help endear teammates to each other and build vital chemistry.

It’s great to see Williams continuing to be a force in the locker room and give his teammates special gestures.