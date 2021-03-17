‘Grateful and Blessed:’ Jamaal Williams Fired up to Join Lions

Jamaal Williams has spent the early part of his career being a rival to the Detroit Lions, but the roles are set to change early in 2021, with the running back reportedly inking a new deal to join the team.

Williams has agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $7.5 million with the Lions according to reports, and the runner is fired up to be joining the Lions even though they are his former rival from the NFC North.

After news of the deal broke, Williams hopped on Twitter to provide an update and let everyone know he feels thankful and blessed to be joining the Lions.

1STSwaggKazekage heading to the hidden village of Motor City ☺️🙏🏾 grateful and blessed !!! https://t.co/OMiAkpx7o5 — Jamaal Williams (@jswaggdaddy) March 17, 2021

Williams was a fan favorite in Green Bay thanks to his excellent personality on the field and off, and as a result, he will find a quick fit in Detroit as well. The team was looking for some players to come in and fill out a new culture, and Williams could be great at that in terms of his personality.

Early on, that’s obviously going to be the case.

Williams’ Stats and Fit With Lions

Running back depth has been an issue that Williams has had to fight through in Green Bay, but for years, the runner has been a key part of the mix and a durable runner. With his role all but being replaced by A.J. Dillon, the Lions could find a way to work Williams into the mix and add some power to their rushing game. Williams has rushed for 1,985 yards and 10 touchdowns in his career and could be the type of player that lends some depth to the Detroit ground attack and the new physical mindset they want to embody. At 26, he still has plenty of life left in his legs as well.

During his career, Williams has run well against the Lions, with 325 yards and 1 touchdown against Detroit. That’s the most production in terms of yards that Williams has enjoyed against any team he’s played, making this a situation where the team he most often beats is getting him to join.

Lions Offensive Changes Should Benefit Williams

Why did the Lions sign Williams in the end? He’s one of the best pass blockers in the entire NFL, and he is the type of back that can help out a team which needs to find a way to build a physical presence out of their backfield. New offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn has maintained he wants to run the ball plenty to help set up play action passing, and new running back coach Duce Staley has spoken openly about the need for pass blockers in his running back room. Williams will fit in a major way with this in mind, and will offer the team a solid 1-2 punch with D’Andre Swift and Kerryon Johnson as well. His physical mindset will help Detroit’s offense turn over the new leaf they are looking for.

Williams coming to Detroit won’t make a ton of headlines, but it’s the kind of move the Lions can really benefit from when they get back on the field in 2021. It’s clear he’s just as fired up for the move as fans should be.

