‘Hypothetical Trade’ Pitch Proves Why Lions Must Keep Jamaal Williams

The Detroit Lions are hanging around the periphery of the playoff race and as they have managed to do that, they have received some major performances from key players.

Are the Lions true contenders for 2022? It’s hard to say, but at the very least, they’ve made the year interesting, and running back Jamaal Williams has been a big part of that being the case.

It’s not a surprise, then, that writers would have designs on Williams being a feature piece elsewhere and daydreaming about what that may look like. Bleacher Report recently put out a piece which hyped some trades they would like to see late season if such deals were allowed.

Writer Kristopher Knox wrote about a hypothetical trade he’d like to see in which Williams was shipped to Cincinnati Bengals for a late-round draft pick.

“Williams will be a free agent in 2023, and Swift is likely to lead the backfield for at least another year. If Detroit could get a high Day 3 pick to surrender Williams for the final five weeks, it would be logical,” Knox wrote in the piece.

As for his fit with the Bengals, Knox said the team could use running back depth they would get in the form of Williams in such a move.

“The Cincinnati Bengals could use some running back help as they look to get back to the postseason. Samaje Perine has been a serviceable fill-in for Joe Mixon, but Mixon is in the concussion protocol and hasn’t really done much outside of one game,” he wrote.

Trades, of course, cannot happen following the passing of the deadline, so this idea might be good to some, but it’s not going to happen. Williams has been impressive for the Lions, and looks like one of Brad Holmes’ best signings after putting up 16 total touchdowns so far in two years with the team.

In the end, Williams isn’t going to be on the move, and considering what he’s done this year, that’s probably a very good thing for Detroit.

Williams Enjoying Historical Season

There’s been nobody more productive on the ground this season in terms of touchdowns in the league than Williams, which has allowed him to make some NFL history not seen in over a decade.

Earlier this season Williams tied LaDainian Tomlinson for the most multi-touchdown games in the first four weeks of an NFL season, something that was pointed out by Bleacher Report and the Lions PR team.

Jamaal Williams is the first NFL player since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2005 to register three multi-rushing touchdown games in the first four games of a season. Williams so far today: 16 rush, 104 yards, 2 TD. H/T @LionsPRhttps://t.co/Rqacb2iMg5 pic.twitter.com/t7nQ8rd9Kp — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) October 2, 2022

“Jamaal Williams is the first NFL player since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2005 to register three multi-rushing touchdown games in the first four games of a season,” the site tweeted.

In terms of Lions history, Williams has also gotten busy as well. Around the same time, he tied Barry Sanders for having multiple rushing touchdown games early in a season.

Jamaal Williams has multiple Rush TD for the 3rd time this season. That's the most in a single season by a Lions player since Barry Sanders in 1997 (also 3). pic.twitter.com/OGTkkP6xXm — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 2, 2022

“Jamaal Williams has multiple Rush TD for the 3rd time this season. That’s the most in a single season by a Lions player since Barry Sanders in 1997 (also 3),” the site tweeted.

As a whole, Williams has a gaudy slash line this year for Detroit. He’s rushed for 734 yards, 13 touchdowns and counting. With a big enough output over the final handful of games, he may crack the 1,000 yard mark for Detroit, which would be huge for a Lions running back.

Lions Should Re-Sign Williams This Offseason

As this piece and the numbers prove, Williams will be in demand for teams this offseason. If the Lions are thinking about what to do, they need not ponder the decision too long when the time comes.

Williams, thanks to his ability to be a sledgehammer near the goal line and in the red zone, has earned the right to stay with the Lions. He’s also been one of the best vocal leaders on the team, which means the Lions shouldn’t overthink his free agency and simply bring him back when all is said and done.

It’s clear that Williams has been the team MVP for the Lions during the 2022 season. He’s not going anywhere in the short term, and hopefully, the team will decide to keep him around for the long-term as well.

This piece only serves to prove how much Williams could be targeted this offseason. As one of the heartbeats of the team, the Lions must keep him.