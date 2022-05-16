James Mitchell Updates Injury Timeline, Preparations for Lions’ Offense

The Detroit Lions drafted a couple of players who left college with injury concerns in wideout Jameson Williams and tight end James Mitchell, but both seem to be coming along as planned for the team.

It’s clear the Lions want to bring both along slowly and carefully for good reason, especially with all they can mean for Detroit’s offense moving forward. Specifically, Mitchell, figures as an important piece at tight end, so Detroit is being careful with their newest weapon.

Speaking with the media on Saturday, May 14, Mitchell was asked about where he is at with the team, and as he explained, he is coming along even as he isn’t completely back at this point in time.

“It’s only day two, so they just kind of wanted to see me move around. I don’t have a day yet, but I’m just working hard to get back as soon as possible,” Mitchell explained to the media. “As far as I know, I should be (back soon) but I don’t have a direct date for you like I said. It’s only day two, so they’re just filling me out right now and setting up a plan for me going forward.”

The Lions taking their time and being careful with Mitchell makes sense. His timetable would seem to indicate he would be ready soon being he injured his ACL in September, but there is no reason to rush him back, so allowing Mitchell to knock some rust off at his own pace would be a very good idea.

In the meantime, there’s plenty Mitchell is doing in order to stay ready and move his career in the right direction.

Mitchell Working Hard Mentally Within Lions Playbook

Though he may not be going full bore play after play, Mitchell has been in the Detroit playbook most of all, which is huge for him. Though physical reps are significant for rookie players, the mental side of the game is just as important. Having that understanding of the offense can factor in huge later for a player like Mitchell, especially considering the attention to detail the team needs on offense.

“The mental reps I’m getting (are) very helpful. It is an advantage in that sense, but also I like to gain reps so it’s kind of a disadvantage in that situation. But you know, I’m collecting reps as we go in every situation I can get,” he explained.

Having reps in the playbook is huge for Mitchell and the Lions, and it’s clear the team is going to get him as immersed as possible before turning him loose completely. While Mitchell might be a bit frustrated not to be turned completely loose already, it’s obvious that it could be a big advantage for him to do some learning first before getting out on the field completely.

Mitchell’s College Stats & Highlights

A sneaky need for Detroit in this year’s draft process was at tight end. It was not a surprise to see Detroit avoid scooping up a player at the position early on given the dearth of their other needs, but in waiting until this range, Mitchell makes a lot of sense as a steal. The former basketball player is a solid pass catcher and can get down the field and make big plays. Mitchell hasn’t been wildly productive with just 7 touchdowns and 838 yards in his career, but he has the kind of body that will impress scouts. Outside of the ACL injury, he could have caught more attention in 2021-22.

Here’s a look at what he has done:

His size and abilities may mean a higher grade for Mitchell had he been healthy, but he also brings the right intangibles for Detroit. Already, he is immersed in the team and working hard ahead of a new season to overcome injury.

